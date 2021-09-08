Sikorsky-Boeing delivers Defiant X proposal to U.S. Army early

The Sikorsky-Boeing team developing the Defiant X for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft has submitted its proposal early.

The Sikorsky-Boeing team has submitted the proposal for Defiant X to the U.S. Army and released the following statement on the early submittal of the proposal for DEFIANT X™ for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA).

“Continuing a 75-year partnership with the U.S. Army, providing and sustaining the iconic Black Hawk, Chinook and Apache, the Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing team looks to the future with the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft – DEFIANT X,” said Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky, and Mark Cherry, vice president and general manager, Vertical Lift, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, in a statement. “Today, Team Defiant completed and submitted the proposal for the U.S. Army’s FLRAA competition, offering low-risk, transformational capability that delivers on an Army critical modernization priority and advances the future of Army aviation.

“Defiant X delivers speed where it matters, survivability, unsurpassed power, maneuverability, superior handling in any environment and lower lifecycle costs – while operating in the same footprint as the Black Hawk,” Lemmo said. “We are confident that DEFIANT X, supported by our longstanding Army industrial base suppliers, is the best choice for delivering overmatch on the Multi-Domain Operational battlefield in INDOPACOM and across the globe.”

Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

Together, Sikorsky and Boeing have built 90 percent of the U.S. Army’s current military rotorcraft and have totaled more than 20 million flight hours.

The Sikorsky-Boeing team continues to conduct flight tests and expand the SB>1 Defiant’s flight envelope. This test data is correlating the DEFIANT X virtual models and was included in our proposal to the U.S. Army.







