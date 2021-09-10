fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

BAE Systems to provide IFF technology for E-2D Hawkeye

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy photo)

BAE Systems will provided Identification Friend-or-Foe spares for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft under a $26 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will provide Beamforming Networks, an integral part of antenna control for the AN/APX-122A IFF Interrogator system, onboard the carrier-capable tactical aircraft.

“These sets will provide situational awareness and early warning for U.S. Navy sailors and warfighters,” said Donna Linke-Klein, director of Tactical Systems at BAE Systems. “The Advanced Hawkeye is essential for battle management command and control, and our interrogator systems enable operators to identify friendly forces and make informed decisions in a variety of threat environments.”

The AN/APX-122A IFF Interrogator system provides positive identification of friendly aircraft, giving E-2D Advanced Hawkeye operators the situational awareness they need to safely complete their missions. These missions include command and control, border security, search and rescue, and missile defense. The AN/APX-122A IFF Interrogator system is produced exclusively for the E-2D, due to the extraordinary requirements for this aircraft.

BAE Systems’ IFF aircraft identification systems provide time-critical insights that reduce friendly fire incidents, support mission success, and save lives – especially in hostile environments. BAE Systems has been a leader in IFF systems technology for more than seven decades, having delivered more than 14,000 transponders, 1,500 interrogators, and 6,000 combined interrogator transponder systems for use across a multitude of platforms.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Polish company WZU SA completes...
 By Aerotech News
‘Donut Dollie’ brought smiles to...
 By Skip Vaughn
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
On This Date
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit