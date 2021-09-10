U.S. Army

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., was awarded a $91,301,276 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to assess energy vulnerabilities, defining requirements for energy resilience projects and identifying third-party funding sources for energy resilience and security projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 24, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,808,360 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-21-F-0370).



Flint Electric Membership Corp., Reynolds, Ga., was awarded an $85,005,454 fixed-price-determination contract to support privatized electrical utility infrastructure. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Benning, Ga., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2031. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,957,657 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-21-C-0021).



C.J. Mahan Construction Co. LLC, Columbus, Ohio, was awarded a $60,856,879 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a new upstream approach wall on the Tennessee River. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $60,856,879 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912P5-21-C-0009).



Guyco Inc., Lampasas, Texas, was awarded a $33,027,000 firm-fixed-price contract for barracks renovation. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed at Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $33,027,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-21-C-0029).



HDR-Gannett Fleming JV, Lexington, Ky., was awarded a $19,238,022 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services for the Indian River Lagoon South in St. Lucie County, Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Port St. Lucie, Fla., with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $19,238,022 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W,Va., is the contracting activity (W91237-21-F-0270).





U.S. Navy

Nakupuna Solutions LLC,* Arlington, Va., is awarded a $47,002,572 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides program and project management, administrative, analytical, and corporate operations support services for the Naval Air Systems Command, Command Property Office in support of audit related activities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (50 percent); and Arlington, Va., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 19.8. The Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6852021D0004).



Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Md., is awarded an $18,914,424 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4315 to exercise a contract option for the continuation of the Navy’s domestic and international submarine rescue program, Submarine Rescue Operations Maintenance Contractor. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,641,300 (78 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,317,945 (18 percent); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $269,564 (4 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which funds in the amount of $5,641,300 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Wigen Companies Inc.,* Chaska, Minn., is awarded an $8,957,711 firm-fixed-price contract to repair two reverse osmosis units at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. The work to be performed provides for the repair of two reverse osmosis units within the existing desalination plant, and demolition of an existing, inoperable reverse osmosis unit. The contract also contains five unexercised options, which if exercised would increase the cumulative contract value to $10,074,016. The options, if exercised, provide for the demolition of five existing reverse osmosis units. Work will be performed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2016 working capital (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,957,711 are obligated on this award, of which $5,562,602 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This was a sole source acquisition using statutory authority 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-C-0044).





Defense Logistics Agency

Gentex Corp., Simpson, Penn., has been awarded an estimated $26,807,269 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for helmet assemblies and associated components. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with a Sept. 8, 2026, performance completion date. Using military services are Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-21-D-1493).



General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $10,692,277 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for multiple aircraft engine supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Sept. 9, 2026, performance completion date. Using military services are Air Force and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4AX-21-D-9413).

*Small business







