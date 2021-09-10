Headlines — September 10

News

White House approves ‘partnership’ with vets evacuating U.S. citizens, Afghan allies-

The White House has approved a recommendation by the nation’s top military officer that the administration create a “public/private partnership” with the ad hoc groups that have been working to evacuate American citizens and at-risk Afghans from the country, two State Department officials told POLITICO.



Americans refuse to leave Afghanistan without their families as evacuation flights resume-

In the days and weeks before the U.S. military’s hectic departure from Afghanistan, two former interpreters for the American military already resettled in the United States — one a naturalized U.S. citizen, the other a holder of a green card — journeyed back into the war zone to rescue stranded female relatives.





Business

Indonesia orders five C-130J aircraft from Lockheed-

Indonesia has quietly signed a contract with Lockheed Martin for C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, multiple sources have told Defense News. Photos taken during the Indonesian Air Force chief’s visit to the aircraft’s production line suggests construction on the first aircraft is underway.



Did Pakistan drop Leonardo as lead on Sea Sultan aircraft conversion?-

Pakistan’s Navy has inducted into service its first Embraer Lineage 1000 jetliner, which is to be converted into the “Sea Sultan” design under the country’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft program. However, there remain unanswered questions surrounding the selection of a prime contractor and which company will carry out the conversion.





Defense

Troop COVID-19 death rate jumps 50-fold since 2020, August deadliest month by far-

Eleven troops died in August, more than twice the previous monthly high.



Lawmakers set for battle over next-gen nuclear missile-

Nuclear modernization opponents and defenders are gearing up to fight again over the next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile and other efforts.



Marines 3D print part for mine-clearing device, then blow it up-

MICLIC is a key asset in getting through improvised explosive device-laden areas.







