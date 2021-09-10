Polish company WZU SA completes first Lockheed Martin production readiness review

Polish involvement in the production of the most advanced anti-aircraft missile in the world – PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement — is another significant progress in the implementation of the recently achieved milestone of the Vistula offset program.

Military Armaments Works S.A. (WZU SA) successfully completed their first Manufacturing Readiness Review this summer, completing the first of two major reviews at their facility in Grudzi?dz.

MRR allows Lockheed Martin to assess WZU’s production readiness by assessing the progress of implementing key requirements, including processes, business management systems and production capacity.

The successful completion of the MRR was largely due to WZU’s investment and the timely completion of refurbishment of production facilities in order to meet the strict manufacturing requirements of the US government. This included a restored historic building that officially opened in June of this year.

This key achievement opens the way for WZU to begin production of prototype heater controller units and launcher cables for Lockheed Martin’s PAC-3 MSE. These elements constitute the interface between the launcher and the missile and ensure an appropriate working environment and the exchange of signals between the components of the PATRIOT system, especially in the weather conditions prevailing in Poland.

Once the prototype units are completed, a second MRR will follow which, upon successful completion, will allow WZU to be added to the list of Lockheed Martin approved suppliers for the PAC-3 MSE.

“Milestones, such as the successful completion of the WZU Production Readiness Review, demonstrate Lockheed Martin’s continued commitment and efforts to our offset projects in Poland,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs. “I am very pleased with this achievement and look forward to continuing our cooperation with WZU as they are working to become the approved supplier of the world’s most advanced air defense missile — PAC-3 MSE.”

WZU and Lockheed Martin started their cooperation directly as a result of the Wis?a industrial partnership agreement signed between the Republic of Polish state treasurey and the American defense company in 2018.

The PAC-3 MSE missile uses a unique hit-to-kill ability that detects, tracks and intercepts threats including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and direct contact missiles. Poland and 11 other countries chose the PAC-3 MSE interceptor.

Lockheed Martin has been a trusted partner of Polish defense, industry and economy for more than 20 years. Over the last 10 years, the company has invested $1.8 billion in Poland. Currently, its operation in the country provides 6,700 jobs in Poland, 1,700 in the PZL Mielec aviation company, a company owned by Lockheed Martin and one of the main Polish exporters of defense equipment.







