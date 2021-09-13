U.S. Army

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $138,951,462 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction; civil operation and maintenance; and non-federal Port of Corpus Christi funds in the amount of $138,951,462 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-21-C-0015).



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $101,332,412 modification (P00073) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 for procurement of Hellfire missiles and containers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 procurement, defense-wide funds; and 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Indonesia, Greece, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait) funds in the amount of $101,332,412 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $29,155,000 modification (P00003) to contract W31P4Q-21-C-0042 for procurement of missiles. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2025. Fiscal 2021 Army procurement appropriation funds in the amount of $29,155,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Korte Construction Co., doing business as The Korte Co., St. Louis, Mo., was awarded a $27,237,933 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of a new one-story research, development, test and evaluation facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Ariz, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 12, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $27,237,933 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-21-C-0013).



Torch Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $15,364,314 modification (P00006) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0038 for the Hardware in the Loop systems of systems. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 12, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Glock Inc., Smyrna, Ga., was awarded a $14,999,980 firm-fixed-price contract for various firearms, spare magazines and spare parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 10, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0050).



Qayaq Government Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded an $11,264,297 firm-fixed-price contract to alter an aircraft hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Madison, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 5, 2022. Fiscal 2021 sustainment, restoration and modernization funds in the amount of $11,264,297 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Wisc., is the contracting activity (W50S9F-21-C-0003).



MX Construction Inc.,* Nipomo, Calif., was awarded a $10,830,173 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a recycled water treatment plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2017 Department of Defense Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program funds in the amount of $10,830,173 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-21-C-0025).



OCCI Inc., Fulton, Mo., was awarded an $8,888,515 firm-fixed-price contract for installation of bulkhead recesses at Norrell Lock and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Tichnor, Ark., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 18, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,888,515 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Ark., is the contracting activity (W9127S-21-C-0005).





U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $66,481,371 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification (P00030) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1021). This modification provides increment (2) funding for one Short Take-Off/Vertical Landing (STOVL) and one Conventional Take-Off and Landing Block 4 developmental engines, and procures one STOVL nozzle module, one STOVL three-bearing swivel module, two STOVL initial spare engines, and one initial spare power module in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (56 percent); North Berwick, Maine (13 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (10 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (7 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (5 percent); Bristol, United Kingdom (4 percent); Rockford, Ill., (2 percent); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2 percent); and Phoenix, Ariz., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,067,173, fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,906,118, fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,906,118, and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,601,962 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Michl., is awarded a $29,783,777 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (M67854-16-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the Phase Three design and development of the ACV medium caliber cannon mission role variant. Work will be performed in San Jose, Calif., (45 percent); York, Penn., (20 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (20 percent); Stafford, Va., (10 percent); Bolzano, Italy (3.5 percent); and Aiken, S.C., (1.5 percent) with an expected completion date of July 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $910,193 will be obligated at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,690,548 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a not-to-exceed $28,700,000 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract M67854-19-C-0043 for Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems. This modification provides for the procurement of one additional G/ATOR system for the Air Force. The G/ATOR program is managed within the portfolio of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Md., (37 percent); East Syracuse, N.Y., (28 percent); Stafford Springs, Conn., (7 percent); Tulsa, Okla., (6 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (4 percent); Valencia, Calif., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (3 percent); Richardson, Texas (3 percent); Farmingdale, N.Y., (2 percent); St. Paul, Minn., (2 percent); Gilbert, Ariz., (1 percent); Phoenix, Ariz., (1 percent); Lowell, Mass., (1 percent); Littleton, Colo., (1 percent); and Durham, N.C., (1 percent). Work is expected to be complete in January 2025. Fiscal 2021 procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $14,350,000 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competitively procured in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(1). Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $11,911,903 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00018) to a previously issued order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope and exercises options to procure material kits and special test/tooling equipment and provide non-recurring engineering in support of engineering change proposal development to support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft retrofit and modification efforts for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and the governments of Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2030. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,417,745; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,276,182; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $220,104; non-U.S. DOD participants funds in the amount of $814,956; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $6,182,916 will be obligated on this award, of which $220,104 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Tantara Corp.,* Marlboro, Mass., is awarded $9,875,000 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement and construction of wastewater treatment plant, Public Works Department Earle. The project will replace the existing filter sewage treatment system. The secondary treatment system will be replaced with a new biological treatment process that will include new tankage, equipment, power and controls for a complete treatment system, upgrades to existing facilities, utilities and other infrastructure, replacement of the existing sand filter control panel, demolition of process equipment no longer needed, and other items. Work will be performed in Earle, N.J., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 25, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,875,000.00 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov online website with seven proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-D-0057).



Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $9,788,739 cost-plus-award-fee delivery order against previously awarded basic ordering agreement (BOA) N00024-16-G-2303 to provide post shakedown availability planning, support, and emergent availabilities for DDG 121. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (75 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (25 percent), and is expected to complete March 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,788,739 will be obligated at time of delivery order release. This BOA order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity.



The Jacobs Ewingcole JV, Pasadena, Calif., is awarded an $8,808,982 firm-fixed-price modification to task order N6247320F4714 under a single award, multi-discipline, architect-engineer service contract for post award design services, post construction award services and crane support at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake. This modification provides for post award design services and post construction award services to multiple projects for the earthquake recovery repair program at the NAWS China Lake. This modification will also require office consultation for crane support on four military construction projects. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,530,592; and fiscal 2020 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $278,390 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order modification. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5801).



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $7,933,077 cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort, cost-plus incentive fee (completion), and firm-fixed-price modification to delivery order N62793-21-F-7800. The delivery order is placed against contract N00024-19-D-4306 for planned incremental availability (PIA) execution on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,946,557 will be obligated at time of the modification award. This contract was not competitively procured. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $7,900,352 firm-fixed-price order (N6833521F0429) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833521G0020). This order procures particular support equipment in support of the EA-18G and F/A-18E/F return to readiness initiative. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,900,352 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Georgia Tech Research Institute, Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a $49,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research, analysis, integration, systems engineering, development, flyable and non-flyable technology demonstrators, prototypes, test and evaluation, and rapid delivery of cutting-edge weapon solutions to the Department of Defense to counter emerging threats affecting national security. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 9, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8651-21-D-0016).



Enlighten IT Consulting LLC, Linthicum Heights, Md., has been awarded a $12,353,851 firm-fixed price modification (P00003) to previously awarded contract FA8307-21-C-0006. This contract modification adds the Coast Guard (USCG) SURVEYOR services to the existing ELICSAR Big Data Platform contract, determined to be within scope and within the current period of performance of April 1, 2021, through March 30, 2024. The location of performance is USCG Headquarters, Washington, D.C. The base period of performance is Sept. 15, 2021, to March 31, 2022, plus two option periods consisting of one 12-month option and one six-month option for a total of 24.5 months. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 3400 operation and maintenance (O&M) funds in the amount of $3,327,301; fiscal 2022 3400 O&M funds in the amount of $6,481,097; and fiscal 2023 3400 O&M funds in the amount of $2,545,453 were obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $78,648,224. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.



Frontier Technology Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded an $8,421,136 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00034) to contract FA8806-19-C-0004 for life cycle decision support. The modification provides for the support and analysis to aid in the rapid prototyping and delivery of enterprise ground services to future and existing U.S. Space Force missions. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 4, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,017,382 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $109,559,363. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Space Force Base, Calif, is the contracting activity.

