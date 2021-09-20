Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 17, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – September 17, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the September 17th issue of Aerotech News and Review! This week’s special editorial focus is on Aerospace Valley’s own NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, which is celebrating 75 years of helping the nation reach new flight milestones. Established as the High-Speed Flight Facility in 1946 under the umbrella of NASA’s predecessor organization, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), the center has supported numerous flight test/ X-Plane programs; aeronautical technology development and demonstration programs; partnerships with industry, academia and other government agencies, and much, much more. (NASA Armstrong alumni, please share your experiences and insights in the comments below.) NASA Armstrong is a vital part of what makes the Antelope Valley the “Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” and we’re privileged to look at their past, present and future with you in this week’s edition of Aerotech News and Review. Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Northrop Grumman envisions UAV future now: page 5

Memories of NASA test pilot Tom McMurtry: page 6

AIAA hosts an evening with Stratolaunch: page 8

“On This Date” photo feature: Rockwell’s XB-70 Valkyrie, Aero Spacelines Pregnant Guppy and more: page 11

High Desert Hangar Stories: An old warbird in need of a fresh coat of respect: page 12

