Contracts Briefs

Celltrion USA Inc., Jersey City, N.J., (SPE2DE-21-D-0052, $626,400,000); and Abbott Corp., Orlando, Fla., (SPE2DE-21-D-0053, $554,400,000), have each been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DE-21-R-0010 for Point of Care rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits. These were competitive acquisitions with seven responses received. These are one-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are throughout the U.S., with a Sept. 16, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customer is Department of Health and Human Services. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-21-D-0052).

Sysco Baraboo LLC, Baraboo, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $64,887,279 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 441-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Wisconsin, with a Dec. 3, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-21-D-3329).

Zoll Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $39,603,940 modification (P00003) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D1-19-D-0034) with four one-year option periods for airworthy suction apparatuses and accessories. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Sept. 24, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Defense Health Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Zoll Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $33,029,700 modification (P00004) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D1-19-D-0035) with four one-year option periods for dual-aeromedical certified defibrillators and accessories. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Sept. 19, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Defense Health Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

The RAND Corp., Santa Monica, Calif., was awarded an $184,246,908 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and analysis support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2030. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-D-0025).

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $76,594,000 firm-fixed-price contract for aircraft maintenance hangar construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $76,594,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-21-C-0007).

Teksol Integration Group Inc.,* Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, was awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build and construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-D-0004).

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $29,239,146 modification (P00086) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 to definitize multiple directed changes, communication interface system obsolescence, critical safety items, and metal hydraulic filters, and to issue directed changes for strap pack product improvement. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $29,239,146 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

RC Construction Inc., Greenwood, Miss., was awarded a $27,592,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a combat aircraft parking area. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Hurlburt Field, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 5, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $27,592,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-C-0038).

Rigid Constructors LLC,* Lafayette, La., was awarded a $22,387,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rehabilitation of selected upland along the Calcasieu Ship Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, La., with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance in the amount of $22,387,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-21-C-0057).



BIS Services LLC, Jefferson, La., was awarded a $20,487,177 firm-fixed-price contract for dike and jetty repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 7, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-21-D-0018).

Raytheon Co., Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., was awarded a $17,508,265 firm-fixed-price contract for APX-119 transponders, digital control panels, personality modules, KIV-77 crypto modules, crypto simulators and mounting trays. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-D-5005).

NOVA Group Inc., Napa, Calif., was awarded a $14,300,400 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a 10,000-barrel fuel tank, a transfer pump house and two truck off-loading stations. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $14,300,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-21-C-0026).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $13,245,098 modification (P00022) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0077 for a change to the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System technical design package. Work will be performed in New Boston, Texas; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Camden, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,245,098 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Exponent Inc., Menlo Park, Calif., was awarded a $9,721,290 firm-fixed-price contract to provide rapid technology modeling, prototyping and experimentation. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2026. U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W50RAJ-21-D-0002).

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Va., has been awarded a $125,100,450 fixed-price (incentive) firm modification (P00354) for previously awarded contract FA8806-15-C-0001 in support of operations, maintenance and sustainment on the Launch and Test Range System. The modification exercises the seventh option period effective Oct. 1, 2021. Work will be performed primarily at the Western Range at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.,, and the Eastern Range at Patrick AFB, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Al Jazy Trading Company, Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0008); Areaka Trading & Logistics Company, Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0010); Astrea Project Management & Trading Services, Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0002); Jordan Pioneer For Metal Industry, Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0004); Loyalty Support Services, Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0006); Moh’d Yousef Al-Shbatat & Partners Company, Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0007); Negem Company for Engineering & Contracting Ltd., Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0005); Omega Contracting Company, Alexandria, Egypt (FA5808-21-D-0003); Prime One Group General Trading and Contracting Company, Al-Dajeej, Kuwait (FA5808-21-D-0009); and Ziad Mohammad Abdullah Abu-Hashish, Amman, Jordan (FA5808-21-D-0011), have been awarded a $98,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract. This contract provides a broad range of sustainment, maintenance, repair, alteration, renovation, and minor construction projects to include residential and commercial work affecting real property on the military installation. The locations of performance are to be determined at the task order level, and all work under individual task orders are expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 22 offers were received. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. The 332nd Expeditionary Contracting Squadron is the contracting activity.

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mo., has been awarded a $19,778,096 modification (P00065) to previously awarded contract FA3002-14-C-0013 for the option to extend support services for T-1, T-6 and T-38 undergraduate pilot training. Work will be performed at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds will be used, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss., is awarded a $96,467,100 modification (P00057) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001914D0011). This modification increases the contract ceiling to extend organizational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance, logistics, and engineering support, to include support of equipment, tools, direct and indirect material for the T-45 aircraft, associated systems, and related support equipment to maintain all flight and test and evaluation operations for the Navy. Work will be performed in Kingsville, Texas (45.7 percent); Meridian, Miss., (41.7 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (10.1 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (2.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (N6600121D0160); Epsilon C5I Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N6600121D0161); McKean Defense Group LLC., Philadelphia, Penn., (N6600121D0162); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (N6600121D0163); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (N6600121D0164); Solute Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N6600121D0165); and Systems Technology Forum Ltd., Fredericksburg, Virginia (N6600121D0066), are awarded a $68,307,374 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing for technical support covering the contractual support requirements for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacificís Enterprise Communication and Networks Division, including technology insertion, software and systems engineering, modeling and simulation, model based systems engineering, network engineering, installation and testing, and integrated logistics in support of communications, information technology and other command, control, communications, computers and intelligence efforts. This contract includes a three-year base period and four, one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $169,124,257. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (90 percent); and at contractor facilities (10 percent). The period of performance of the base award is from Sept. 30, 2021, through Sept. 29, 2024. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through September 2028. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders and will be issued using operation and maintenance (Navy); working capital funds (Department of Defense); and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N6600121R0021 published on the beta.sam.gov website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Sixteen offers were received and seven were selected for award. NIWC Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

The Bionetics Corp.,* Yorktown, Va., is awarded a $65,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period to procure material kits and logistics services in support of the depot repair and warehouse operations for the MK57 NATO Sea Sparrow Surface Missile System at Navy Munitions Command Atlantic. Work will be performed in Yorktown, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $405,879 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-21-D-0005).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded a $30,919,420 firm-price-incentive-fee contract to procure 25 Link 16 B kits; three Link 16 B kit spares; and two Link 16 flight training device B kits in support of UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopter modification efforts for the Navy. This contract also provides Link-16 systems engineering, program management, and logistics support. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, Calif., (92 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,919,420 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii)(B). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0073).

Choctaw Defense Manufacturing LLC,** McAlester, Okla., is awarded a $26,334,300 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures up to 700 Munitions Handling Unit Trailers in support of common aviation support equipment for the Navy. Work will be performed in McAlester, Okla., and is expected to be completed in August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to U.S. Small Business Administration, 8(a) Business Development program. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N6833521D0053).

Corps Solutions LLC, Stafford, Va., is awarded a $20,200,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for specialized training services to allow Marines to obtain the certifications needed to be mission ready and respond to an emergency in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or high yield explosive attack in the National Capital Region or continental U.S. This contract includes one six-month option period which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,700,000. Work will be performed at Indian Head, Md., (60 percent); and Perry, Ga., (40 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 29, 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,183,617 is being obligated at the time of award on the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via beta.sam.gov website, with two proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M00264-21-D-0008).

Huntington-Ingalls Industries, Pocasset, Mass., is awarded a $16,790,325 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed price modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-19-D-0010 to exercise Option Year Two for engineering support and training services for the MK 18 family of systems ñ unmanned underwater vehicle systems. The work will be performed in Pocasset, Mass., and is expected to complete September 2024. No funds are being obligated. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.

Asturian-Consigli JV LLC,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded an $8,056,801 firm-fixed-price contract task order (N40085 21F6489) under the Hampton Roads Small Business multiple award construction contract for design-bid-build, repairs and renovation at Naval Support Activity Norfolk. The work to be performed provides for repairs and renovations to Building SDA-205, to include the warehouse and offices, fire rated overhead doors, fire protection system, incidental related work, complete heating, ventilation, and air conditioning replacement, plumbing fixture replacement, casework, wood doors, exterior steel doors and frames, and sidewalk repairs. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 18, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,056,801are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1124).

The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchell Field, N.Y., is awarded a $7,924,721 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00030) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-20-C-0045) for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide strategic weapon system Trident fleet support, Trident II Strategic Systems Programs shipboard Integration (SSI) Increment 8, SSI Increment 16, Columbia-class and U.K. Dreadnaught-class navigation subsystem development efforts. Work will be performed in Mitchel Field, N.Y., (47 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (36 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (9 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (6 percent); and Hingham, Mass., (2 percent), with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,924,721 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

