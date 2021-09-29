Headlines — September 29

News

Senior leaders didn’t want to leave Afghanistan

Senior military leaders admitted for the first time that President Biden didn’t take their advice.

Milley denies working to undermine Trump or civilian control of the military

In his first comments to lawmakers on the controversy, the Joint Chiefs Chairman said his moves in the final days of the Trump presidency were all routine.

China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

China plans to show off its latest military and space hardware.

Business

Boeing Delivers First Block III Super Hornets to US Navy

Boeing has announced the delivery of its first Block III F/A-18 Super Hornets to the U.S. Navy, the first of 78 it will deliver under contract.

Just like you’re in the airplane:’ Boeing center develops virtual training for Navy planes

On a tour of Boeing’s new training development center for Navy aircraft, Capt. Matthew Pottenburgh eagerly put on virtual reality goggles and picked up controllers, moving his head around as he marveled at his new virtual surroundings.

SASC frets DOD missile warning satellite efforts may be flailing

The first Next-Gen OPIR satellites, designed to replace the current SBIRS missile warning constellation beginning in 2025, are likely to be delayed, says GAO in a new report.

Czech Republic buys Israeli Spyder air-defense weapon for $627 million

The Czech Ministry of Defence has signed a deal to acquire the Spyder surface-to-air missile systems made by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The contract is worth 13.69 billion koruna (US$627 million), the ministry said in a statement.

Greece signs pact to buy three frigates from France

The Greek ministry of defense has committed to buying three frigates from France’s Naval Group with weaponry supplied by MBDA in a potential $3.5 billion deal, the companies announced Sept. 28.

Defense

Army Black Hawk pilot builds tool to improve flight training, wins competition

A new soldier-created device could help pilots of all aircraft get immediate, usable feedback on how they’re flying.

New diagram details how the Navy’s frigate will differ from its Italian parent’s design

The Constellation class frigate will be notably larger and wider, displacing hundreds of tons more than the Italian design from which it is derived.

Why the Navy’s Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter is so dangerous

Christmas has come early for the United States Navy, as the service received the first two Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet jet aircraft from Boeing. The U.S. aviation giant is contracted to deliver a total of 78 of the upgraded aircraft to the Navy.

Veterans

Quality care, rebuilding trust for all veterans remains top priority for VA health care

The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health system in the nation, serving 9 million veterans at 1,293 health care facilities across the country.