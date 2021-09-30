Thunderbirds to join Blue Angels and Snowbirds at Pacific Airshow

The Pacific Airshow, scheduled for Oct. 1-3, has announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing.

Flying over the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach, Calif., the Thunderbirds join the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Canadian Force’s Snowbirds.

This is only the second time in U.S. history that the three North American jet teams will perform together at one air show.

“To say it’s an honor to have the Thunderbirds join us again would be an understatement,” said Kevin Elliott, event director.”The lineup of the 2021 Pacific Airshow will become a thing of legend with kids growing up to say, ‘I remember when all three North American Jet Teams flew together in Huntington Beach.’If you know anything about air shows, or even if you don’t, you will not want to miss this spectacle.”

With the 2020 season cancelled, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds took the time to rework their air show performance. This year, the Thunderbirds will debut their new routine with formations that tell a story of patriotism, American ingenuity, teamwork, and inspiration. Fans can expect to see a new maneuver, Rapid Recovery, along with other modified maneuvers showcasing precision flying and combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Thunderbirds will join the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Pacific Airshow this year celebrating their 75th anniversary season and flying new F/A-18 Super Hornets, plus the Canadian Forces Snowbirds celebrating their 50th anniversary, Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe leading the U.S. Air Force ACC F-35A Lightning II Demo squad, Lt. David “Strokes” Hinkle leading the U.S. Navy F-35C Lighting II Demo, the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo Team, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team, along with dozens of other military aviators and civilian performers.

To add to the thrills, Pacific Airshow is introducing the two-night Afterburner Music Festival, the Official After Party, taking place Oct. 1 and 2. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Sammy Hagar and his band “Sammy Hagar & The Circle” will headline the first show on Friday along with Umphrey’s McGee and 1990s Rockshow. Chart-topping, award-winning country artist Sam Hunt will headline the show on Saturday with accompanying performances by X Ambassadors and Cassadee Pope. Local DJ Mark Moreno will open the festival both nights.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are set to appear on stage with Sammy Hagar on Friday night to play tribute to Van Halen and the 1986 Dreams music video, which featured the then Blue Angels flying their A-4 Skyhawks.

Tickets for the Friday night festival start at $69 for general admission and $169 for VIP tickets, which includes access to the exclusive VIP lounge “The Hangar,” plus premium food and beverage options and VIP restrooms. Saturday night ticket prices start at $79 for general admission and $179 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased online at afterburnermusicfestival.com or through the Pacific Airshow mobile app.

Fans can use the new mobile app to learn about this year’s air show and Afterburner Music Festival performers, discover major points of interest using an interactive map, purchase event tickets, and stay up to date with important event updates and announcements. Fans can download the mobile app through their provider’s app store.

Air show attendees have five premium viewing options for the show this year, which can be purchased on the new mobile app or the Pacific Airshow website at pacificairshow.com.

The first Pacific Airshow took place in 2016, attracting hundreds of thousands to Huntington Beach for an inspiring display of aviation skill and military might soaring over one of California’s most pristine beaches.

Spanning three days, the air show features the best in military and civilian flight demonstrations from teams all over the world, including past performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Royal Air Force Red Arrows and Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

For more information, visit www.pacificairshow.com, follow Pacific Airshow on social media @pacificairshow and download the mobile app from the app store.