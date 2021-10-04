Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Penn., (N64498-21-D-0042); and Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc. Portsmouth, Va., (N64498-21-D-0043), were awarded a cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) multiple award contract for a total program ceiling of up to $892,000,000 to provide technical management, administrative and technical support services, materials, tools, equipment, and facilities to support the installation, troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of main and auxiliary weapons, hull, mechanical and electrical equipment to support SUBSAFE and Level I material work onboard various class of Navy submarines. Work is expected to be performed to support various availabilities at private and public shipyards, Navy submarine and operating bases, and foreign shipyards and ports in the Norfolk, Va., area (45 percent), other East Coast areas (35 percent), the West Coast (15 percent), and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5 percent). Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 ($500 per awardee) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $445,488,793 fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0001) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N0003021C0100) for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Fla., (16.6 percent); Magna, Utah (15.4 percent); Denver, Colo., (11.8 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (10.5 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (9.4 percent); Bangor, Wash., (8.1 percent); Titusville, Fla., (6.7 percent); Camden, Ark., (2.6 percent); Kingsport, Tenn., (2.2 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (1.5 percent);Valley Forge, Penn., (1.2 percent); Rockford, Ill., (1.2 percent); Elkton, Md., (1 percent); Borgo San Dalmazzo, Italy (1 percent); and other locations less than 1 percent each (10.8 percent total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2026. The maximum dollar value of the modification, including the base and all option items, if exercised, is $1,157,065,130. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,560,560 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded a not-to-exceed $131,600,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement; inventory management; and required supply response times of two T-700 engine components in support of the Navyís H-60 Seahawk and the Marine Corpís AH-1 Cobra helicopters. The contract will include a five-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., (50 percent); and Arkansas City, Kansas (50 percent). Work is expected to be completed by September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be used as delivery orders are issued. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-ZU01).

United States Marine Inc.,* Gulfport, Miss., was awarded a $54,384,301 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for up to 35 11-meter Navy Special Warfare Rigid Inflatable Boats, trailers, accessories, spares, and other technical assistance. This contract combines purchases for the Coast Guard (23 percent) and foreign governments as assigned by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in accordance with Building Partnership Capacity and Foreign Military Sales programs. The location of the work to be performed will be determined by individual task orders. Work is anticipated to be performed in Gulfport, Miss., (80 percent); and Corinth, Miss., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. No funding will be obligated at the time of contract award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-D-2220).

Systems Application and Technologies Inc.,* Oxnard, Calif., is awarded a $27,286,688 modification (P00058) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N6893618C0046). This modification exercises options to provide operational and intermediate level maintenance for both aerial and seaborne assets. This includes air and sea vehicles and vessels used for manned and unmanned training and test events. Aerial assets include subsonic and supersonic aerial targets. Seaborne assets include a combination of target and training support vessels. Work will be performed in Port Hueneme, Calif., (57 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (35 percent); Ridgecrest, Calif., (2 percent); Las Cruces, N.M., (2 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (1 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (1 percent); Lompoc, Calif., (1 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,260,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $19,753,274 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost reimbursement contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N55236-20-C-0003) to exercise options to provide a full range of technical and repair support services for the Southwest Regional Maintenance Centerís Product Family divisions. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,730,000 was obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 29, 2021)

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $15,527,337 cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort contract modification (P00009) to exercise options to previously awarded contract N00030-21-C-0016 for program support services for the Navyís strategic weapons systems reentry subsystem. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., (75 percent); Washington, D.C. (15 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (8 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (1 percent); and Omaha, Neb., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by March 30, 2026. No fiscal year funds will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), and was previously synopsized on the beta.sam.gov website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Coastal Enterprises of Jacksonville Inc., Jacksonville, N.C., is awarded an $8,977,423 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40085-18-D-6161) for naval hospital custodial services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. This modification exercises Option Three of the contract and brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $9,234,939. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Silver Ships Inc.,* Theodore, Ala., was awarded an $8,239,095 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity single award contract (N00024-21-D-2205) for design and construction of up to 110 Navy 8-meter and 11-meter Surface Support Craft and Coast Guard Special Purpose Craft Law Enforcement Generation II (SPC-LE II). Work will be performed in Theodore, Ala., and is expected to be completed in August 2023. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $51,663,787. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,242,628 (39 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,187,680 (39 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $1,808,787 (22 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a small business set-aside. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with four offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, Calif., is awarded a $7,894,316 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0003022C2001) for follow-on engineering services support for Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP)-owned flight test instrumentation systems operated in support of SSP Trident II flight tests. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., (55 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (29 percent); Washington, D.C. (6 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (3 percent); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3 percent); Kingís Bay, Ga., (2 percent); Laurel, Md., (1 percent); and Silverdale, Wash., (1 percent), with an expected completion date of April 1, 2027. This contract is awarded subject to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18, availability of funds. No funds will be obligated at time of contract award. This contract is awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), and was previously synopsized on the beta.sam.gov website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Air Force

OraSure Technologies Inc., Bethlehem, Penn., was awarded a $109,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the increased domestic manufacturing capability of rapid antigen self-tests for home care testing. This contract provides for the retrofit of a production facility and a new additional facility with machinery to increase domestic COVID-19 rapid test production capacity. Work will be performed in Bethlehem, Penn., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. This award is the result of a COVID-19 Joint Acquisition Task Force Commercial Solution Opening. Fiscal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, Department of Health and Human Services other funds in the amount of $109,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. There is known congressional interest in this action. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-S-C001).

Amherst Systems Inc., Buffalo, N.Y., has been awarded a $99,990,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA2487-21-D-0014) for Test Facilities Threat Simulators (TFTS) sustaining engineering services (SES) support; and a $530,744 task order (FA2487-21-F-1017) for the 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron TFTS SES support. The contract provides for the sustainment of Radio Frequency Threat Simulators in support of the Air Force Test Center electronic warfare mission. Work will be performed in Buffalo, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2031. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation appropriations in the amount of $353,851; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance appropriations in the amount of $172,898 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $67,053,789 contract modification (P00052) to previously awarded contract FA4890-17-C-0005 for Air Forces Central Command war reserve materiel. The location of performance is Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; Kuwait; Oman; Qatar; and the United Arab Emirates. The contract modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Five and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $317,211,207. Headquarters Air Combat Command Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, Va., is the contracting activity.

Cepheid, Sunnyvale, Calif., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $63,800,000 undefinitized contract action for industrial base expansion. This contract provides for the expansion of domestic production capacity of the plastic overmold associated with the XpertXpress test kits. This contract award is part of the Commercial Solutions Opening that was published on beta.sam.gov which addressed mission needs in response to the national crisis caused by the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which 15 offers were received. There is known congressional interest in this action. Foreign Military Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0054).

Crew Training International Inc., Memphis, Tenn., has been awarded a $51,657,166 firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to previously awarded FA4890-19-C-0003 for the MQ-9 aircrew training and courseware development contract. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $51,657,166 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., March Air Reserve Base, Calif., and Hancock Air National Guard Base, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. The contract modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Three, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $242,498,528. Headquarters Air Combat Command Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

Glasshouse Systems Inc., Lisle, Ill., has been awarded a $15,932,510 firm-fixed-price contract for integrated logistics support. This contract provides logistics support updates and maintenance for the Egypt Mobile Surveillance Sensor Security System (MS3). Work will be performed in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Basatin, Egypt, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to Egypt, and funds in the amount of $6,782,433 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0063).

Raytheon Co., Fullerton, Calif., has been awarded a $7,805,865 requirements type contract for the repair of the Situational Awareness Data Link (SADL) system. Work will be performed in Fullerton, Calif., and Largo, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539-21-D-0007).

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a $7,600,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract FA8118-18-C-0007 for the overhaul of the B-2 and B-52 Common Strategic Rotary Launcher (CSRL). This contract modification provides for 15 additional units. Work will be performed in Rockford, Ill., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds in the amount of $7,600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

USALCO LLC, Baltimore, Md., was awarded a $18,946,760 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all of the Washington Aqueductís aluminum sulfate and polyaluminum chloride polyaluminum hydroxchlorosulfate in accordance with documented specifications. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-D-0018).

*Small business