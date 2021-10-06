Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., was awarded a $144,623,645 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2209 for the detail design and construction of two towing, salvage, and rescue ships (T-ATS 11 and 12). The contract modification establishes options for up to three additional ships, which, if exercised, will bring the total cumulative value of the contract to $385,084,067. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (54 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (20 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (6 percent); Boca Raton, Fla., (4 percent); New Orleans, La., (3 percent); and suppliers each representing less than 1 percent of contract value (13 percent). Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $144,623,645 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $49,984,235 modification (P00011) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (0097) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001914G0020). This modification adds scope to procure long lead parts required to ensure F-35 developmental test aircraft maintain full mission capable status for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,441,275; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,941,275; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,617,450 will be obligated at time of award, $21,382,550 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., was awarded a $26,069,645 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5300 to procure three additional 57mm MK 110 Mod 0 gun mounts and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Karlskoga, Sweden (76 percent); and Louisville, Ky. (24 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,693,335 (34 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,693,335 (34 percent); and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,682,975 (32 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Penn., was awarded a $12,343,396 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5228 to exercise options for the production of AN/USG-2B systems, AN/USG-3B systems, and installation and checkout replacement components in support of the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,321,910 (59 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,926,049 (24 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,220,242 (10 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $875,195 (7 percent) were obligated at time of award and did not expire at the end of fiscal 2021. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

C.E.R Inc.,* Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $9,703,200 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008022F4000) under a previously-awarded, multiple-award construction contract (N40080-21-D-0025) for the replacement of Chillers Three through Nine at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Md., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,703,200 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Seven proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Management Services Group Inc.,* doing business as Global Technical Systems, Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded an $9,641,729 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N0002420C5608) for Network, Processing, and Storage Technical Insertion 16, Modification 1 production equipment, spares, and engineering services. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (98 percent); and the Commonwealth of Australia (2 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., and is expected to be complete by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,398,915 (66 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,066,506 (11 percent); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $592,839 (6 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $556,818 (5 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $335,241 (3 percent); fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $277,714 (3 percent), FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $254,264 (2 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $79,716 (1 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,552 (1 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,776 (1 percent); and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,388 (1 percent) were obligated at the time of award, of which funds in the amount of $870,553 expired at the end of fiscal year 2021. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tewksbury, Mass., was awarded a $9,036,664 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-5145 to exercise options for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) class engineering support, material and other direct costs in support of the engineering efforts. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., (50 percent); and Tewksbury, Mass., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,489,973 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla., is awarded a $7,675,214 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the system configuration upgrade of one Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization MH-60R Mission Operational Flight Trainer for the government of Denmark. Work will be performed in Tampa, Fla., (60 percent); and Karup, Denmark (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,675,214 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(4). The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134022C0002).

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $47,190,664 modification (P00054) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 for electromechanical control actuation systems for missiles. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, Army; and procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $47,190,664 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Wolf Creek Federal Services Inc., Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $41,837,606 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for range operations support. The contract provides for aspects of non-mission support communications and base operating support and logistics for the Eastern Range. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield, St. Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, United Kingdom, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2023. This modification is the result of a sole-source acquisition and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2521-15-C-0063).

Glasshouse Systems Inc., Lisle, Ill., has been awarded a $15,932,510 firm-fixed-price contract for integrated logistics support. This contract provides logistics support updates and maintenance for the Egypt Mobile Surveillance Sensor Security System (MS3). Work will be performed in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Basatin, Egypt, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to Egypt, and funds in the amount of $6,782,433 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0063).

P+S Construction Inc. North Chelmsford, Mass., has been awarded a $7,957,000 firm-fixed-price contract for upgrades to critical communications equipment housing. The contract provides for a redundant cooling capacity as well as building upgrades and work will be performed at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022, and fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,957,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Installation Contracting Division, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA2835-21-C0029).

U.S. Special Operations Command

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded a $15,665,000 firm-fixed-price type delivery order modification to an existing contract (H92241-20-F-0020) for the procurement of long-lead spare components and parts in support of the MH-47G rotary wing aircraft. Fiscal 2021Army aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $15,665,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park. This delivery order is a noncompetitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business