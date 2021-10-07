fbpx
Business

First CH-47F Block II Chinook production contract signed by Boeing, U.S. Army

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Currently in flight test, the CH-47F Block II Chinook brings critical modernization upgrades to the Army’s Chinook fleet. (Boeing photograph)

Boeing and the U.S. Army have signed a $136 million contract for the first CH-47F Block II Chinooks.

The Army exercised options for four contracted CH-47F Block II Chinooks with the aircraft scheduled for delivery beginning 2023. Separately, the Army awarded Boeing a $29 million advanced procurement contract for the second production lot of CH-47F Block II aircraft.

The Block II Chinook features multiple upgrades aimed at providing additional lift capability and increasing commonality between U.S. and allied fleets, thus reducing maintenance costs.

“This is a big step in Chinook modernization, supporting the Army’s future multi-domain vision,” said Andy Builta, vice president of Cargo & Utility Helicopters and H-47 program manager. “The Block II technologies will drive commonality across the fleet and enable our soldiers to return home safely for decades.”

