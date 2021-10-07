fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

U.S. nuclear submarine hits something while submerged

by Stuart Ibberson
The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Thiep Van Nguyen II/Released)

A U.S. nuclear powered submarine operating in the Indo-Pacific region, struck an object while submerged Oct. 2, 2021.

The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class fast attack submarine, was operating in international waters. The U.S. Navy has said there are no life-threatening injuries to the crew.

The Navy went on to say that “The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The U.S. Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated.”

The submarine is now headed to Guam and should pull into port within the next day.

The Connecticut is based at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington State, and deployed May 27 for the Pacific.

The Connecticut is one of three Seawolf-class subs — alongside the USS Sea Wolf and USS Jimmy Carter. The Connecticut was launched on Sept. 1, 1997, and commissioned on Dec. 11, 1998.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Immigrant turned Marine recalls Vietnam...
 By by Skip Vaughn
Task Force Phoenix halfway through...
 By by Maj. Jason Sweeney
Navy conducts multiple BQM-177 target...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
First CH-47F Block II Chinook...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit