U.S. nuclear submarine hits something while submerged

A U.S. nuclear powered submarine operating in the Indo-Pacific region, struck an object while submerged Oct. 2, 2021.

The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class fast attack submarine, was operating in international waters. The U.S. Navy has said there are no life-threatening injuries to the crew.

The Navy went on to say that “The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The U.S. Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated.”

The submarine is now headed to Guam and should pull into port within the next day.

The Connecticut is based at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington State, and deployed May 27 for the Pacific.

The Connecticut is one of three Seawolf-class subs — alongside the USS Sea Wolf and USS Jimmy Carter. The Connecticut was launched on Sept. 1, 1997, and commissioned on Dec. 11, 1998.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.