Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies (Zone 1). This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 465-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Louisiana, Texas and Illinois, with a Jan. 14, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-21-D-0019).

Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies (Zone 2). This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 405-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and New Jersey, with a Nov. 15, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-21-D-0020).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $79,971,127 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2300 to exercise options for littoral combat ship class design services and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Hampton, Va., (31 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (27 percent); Washington, D.C., (22 percent); and Marinette, Wisc., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,904,652 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L-3Harris Technologies Inc., Northampton, Mass., was awarded an $18,420,649 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only contract for the procurement of MK 20 electro-optical sensor systems (EOSS), radar cross section kits, installation and checkout and on board repair parts kits, engineering support services, and depot spares. The MK 20 EOSS Mod 1 is employed by the DDG 51 Class, CG 47 Class, and the Coast Guard offshore patrol cutters. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $54,197,407. Work will be performed in Northampton, Mass., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2028. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,960,807 (49 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,023,725 (27 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,914,685 (16 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $909,552 (5 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $203,960 (1 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $203,960 (1 percent); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $203,960 (1 percent) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the contracting opportunities sam.gov website in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5322).

U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $68,133,496 modification (P00023) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to provide mission support for the planning, coordination, and execution of exercises conducted by the Armyís Mission Command Training Program. Work will be performed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $68,133,496 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business