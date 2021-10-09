EC-37B Compass Call makes first flight

The proposed replacement for the U.S. Air Force’s EC-130H Compass Call aircraft recently made its first flight.

L3Harris Technologies is working with an industry team to integrate the Compass Call EW system onboard the modern Gulfstream G550 business jet.

The G550 has increased speed, endurance, and extended stand-off range over the legacy EC-130H aircraft — providing significantly improved survivability. L3Harris is supporting initial modification efforts at the Gulfstream facility where the first flight occurred.

The system features modular open system architecture, which enables rapid integration of new technology and reduces overall cost of future upgrades. Its size, weight, and power enable customers to add new capabilities for evolving mission needs.

“The Air Force’s cross-deck initiative ensures it can continue its critical electronic warfare mission for many years,” said Luke Savoie, president, Aviation Services, L3Harris. “Our collaboration with teammates BAE Systems and Gulfstream will enable the Air Force to outpace its adversaries and counter emerging technologies.”

The Air Force’s Compass Call program has been in operation for 40 years. The EC-130H fleet is the longest continuously deployed Air Force aircraft in the Global War on Terror, serving as a key electronic warfare platform since 2002.