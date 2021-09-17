Headlines — September 17

News

Navy begins deep-sea sonar scans to find helicopter wreckage, crew remains-

A Navy undersea search and salvage operation began this week to locate and recover an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter and the remains of the five crew members killed in an Aug. 31 crash near San Diego, the Navy said Sept. 16.



Senators introduce bill to honor 13 service members killed in Kabul-

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced a bill on Sept. 15 that would award Congressional Gold Medals to 13 U.S. service members killed in last month’s bombing at Kabul’s international airport.





Business

To get F-35 performance-based logistics contract, Lockheed will have to give up tech data-

Lockheed has been angling for an F-35 performance-based logistics contract for three years, but it will come with strings attached.



Don’t call it a landmine. Soldiers test suitcase-sized tank killer-

After recent testing, soldiers are one step closer to having a suitcase-sized solution for small, dismounted units to fend off a tank advance.



Procurement decision for powerful Navy jammer heads to court-

L3Harris Technologies has filed suit Sept. 7 in the Court of Federal Claims protesting a decision by the Government Accountability Office requiring the Navy to potentially reopen discussion and request revised proposals for the next increment of a powerful airborne jammer.



U.S. Air Force picks same bomb-detecting robot used by the British Army-

L3Harris Technologies is providing robots to the U.S. Air Force to replace the service’s aging explosive ordnance disposal systems.



Shipbuilder Austal USA names new president-

Austal USA said this week its board has promoted Rusty Murdaugh to president of the shipbuilding company.



Lockheed refines bid to modernize the Greek frigate fleet. Here’s what it’s offering-

U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin is continuing to update its bid to build the Hellenic Navy’s new frigates and modernize its current ones, with Greece set to choose a path forward for its surface fleet by the end of the year.



L3Harris to deliver enhanced night vision goggle technology to the U.S. Army-

The U.S. Army has awarded L3Harris Technologies a $100 million order for the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) system that will enhance soldier situational awareness, mobility, survivability and lethality.





Defense

Pentagon urges all employees to report symptoms of ‘Havana syndrome’-

The Pentagon has issued a memo urging all employees to look out for mysterious symptoms.



U.S. Air Force’s next tanker must be small, stealthy and robotic-

The U.S. Air Force has a tanker problem. Just one thing can solve it.





Veterans

Veterans disability claims backlog expected to grow in coming months-

The number of cases pending for more than four months rose to more than 215,000 this week.







