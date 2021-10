Video Link: https://www.af.mil/News/Air-Force-TV/videoid/816900/

This week’s look Around the Air Force features Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talking about getting meaningful military capabilities into the hands of Airmen and Guardians, RAF Lakenheath activates the first Europe-based F-35A Squadron, and the official website of the United States Air Force gets a redesign that offers new user experiences.