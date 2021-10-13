Headlines — October 13

News

Navy recovers remains of five sailors killed in August helicopter crash

The wreckage of the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter was also recovered from deep Pacific Ocean waters.

Marine who criticized U.S. handling of Afghanistan withdrawal will plead guilty, seek favorable discharge

A Marine officer whose viral videos criticizing senior officials for how they withdrew from Afghanistan created a political uproar will plead guilty to several charges and seek a discharge that allows him to keep some military benefits, one of his lawyers said Oct. 12.

Business

GM Defense pitches new version of Infantry Squad Vehicle

General Motors Defense has turned the U.S. Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle into a heavy gun carrier, debuting the variant Oct. 11 at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference.

Lockheed plans to pitch air defense laser weapon in future Army competition

Lockheed Martin wants in on an upcoming U.S. Army competition for a laser weapon-equipped, short-range air defense system expected to kick off in fiscal 2023, according Tyler Griffin, who is director of the company’s advanced product solutions strategy and business development.

Justices won’t hear bid to restore $7.6M Army contract

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear defense contractor Pyrotechnic Specialties’ bid to reverse the cancellation of a $7.6 million contract with the U.S. Army, according to an order list issued Oct. 12.

Defense

Kabul evac was a test of the Army’s ‘real readiness,’ FORSCOM boss says

Gen. Michael Garrett leads Army Forces Command, which includes more than 750,000 soldiers from the active, Guard and Reserve components. FORSCOM prepares soldiers for work in the geographic combatant commands across the globe.

Archbishop: Catholic troops can refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Catholic troops should be allowed to refuse COVID-19 vaccines for conscientious reasons, the Archbishop for the Military Services USA wrote in a statement Oct. 12.

Pentagon says hypersonic weapons are too expensive

The Pentagon wants defense contractors to cut the ultimate cost of hypersonic weapons, the head of research and development said on Oct. 12, as the next generation of super-fast missiles being developed currently cost tens of millions per unit.

Air Force is testing a new bunker-busting bomb that could counter North Korea and Iran

Air Force weapons testers are vetting a new 5,000-pound bomb that could become a bunker-busting tool against North Korean or Iranian nuclear facilities.

Veterans

Medal of Honor recipient Duane Dewey dies at 89

Marine Reserve Cpl. Duane Edgar Dewey, a Medal of Honor recipient of the Korean War, died in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Oct. 11 at age 89.