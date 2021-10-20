Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded a $154,107,055 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering support for the rapid integration of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems onboard small and large craft, commercial and militarized vehicles, transit cases, mobile communications, fixed base stations, command centers, and intelligence systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Md., (56 percent); and Jacksonville, Fla., (44 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122D0001).

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss., is awarded an $8,698,215 firm-fixed-price modification (P00020) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6134017D0005). This modification adds scope to provide intermediate-level maintenance and repair services and logistics support for the T-45 aircraft and T-45 support equipment in support of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department for Chief of Naval Air Training aircraft, tenant activities, and transient aircraft. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas (40 percent); Whiting Field, Fla., (32 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (14 percent); Kingsville, Texas (8 percent); and Meridian, Miss., (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

TPMC-WRT, LLC JV,* Exton, Penn., (W912DY-22-D-0007); CH2M Hill Inc., Englewood, Colo.,(W912DY-22-D-0002); HydroGeoLogic Inc.,* Reston, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0003); Janus Global Operations LLC, Lenoir City, Tenn., (W912DY-22-D-0004); and Tetra Tech EC Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (W912DY-22-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to procure services to provide third party blind validation seeding and advanced geophysical classification data collection and processing. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source