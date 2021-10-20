Northrop Grumman signs agreements with Korean Aerospace, defense industry leaders for JSTARS-K

Northrop Grumman has signed cooperative agreements with LIG Nex1 and Huneed as the company develops its Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System — Korea solution for the Republic of Korea’s Joint Moving Target Surveillance and Control Aircraft requirement.

The cooperative agreements are memoranda of understanding to deliver airborne battle management command and control. Northrop Grumman is bringing its expertise in advanced technology, software, prime systems integration, advanced sensors, and mission domain to deliver a low-risk airborne BMC2 capability. JSTARS-K will incorporate the unique capabilities and talents of each cooperative organization to deliver the best value solution.

“Northrop Grumman has more than 30 years of leadership in advanced airborne BMC2 capability and mission expertise; we have continued to develop and deliver new technologies to outpace evolving threats,” said Janice Zilch. The vice president, multi-domain command and control programs, Northrop Grumman. “With these cooperative agreements, we will deliver industry-leading capability powered with local content and talent to the Republic of Korea.”

