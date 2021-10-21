B-1B Lancers operate from Diego Garcia for first time in more than 15 years

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers and approximately 200 Airmen deployed from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia to support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force missions, recently.

Diego Garcia is an island in the British Indian Ocean Territory.

These BTF missions demonstrate the commitment to U.S. allies and partners through the employment of military force. Multiple sorties will be flown throughout the deployment in support of multiple geographic combatant command objectives and training requirements.

“Bomber Task Force missions, in support of INDOPACOM’s operational and strategic objectives, are extremely valuable to our aircrew because of the multi-country integration opportunities,” said Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, 37th Bomb Squadron director of operations. “They also give us the opportunity to showcase the unmatched range, speed, and lethality of the B-1.”

The B-1 carries the largest conventional payload of guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. Air Force. Missions such as these allow the ability of speed, surprise, and integration of U.S. Air Force bombers in multiple theaters.

“Global B-1 operations not only provide strategic deterrence to our nation’s adversaries but also strong, palpable assurance to our allies,” said Hobbs. “It’s been over 15 years since B-1s have operated out of this location and the 37th Bomb Squadron is beyond proud to be back. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity and well prepared to meet our nation’s call.”