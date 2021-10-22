Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nev., was awarded a $654,824,767 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with test and test support services including planning, conducting, analyzing, and reporting the results of developmental tests, production tests, and other tests. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 26, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-22-D-0001).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $206,832,036 undefinitized modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (0097) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001914G0020). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering, detailed aircraft modification execution planning and technical data packages in support of modifications to the F-35 developmental test fleet aircraft. These modifications are necessary to support flight tests for the F-35 developmental test fleet and for the capabilities delivered under the F-35 Block 4 modernization in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (20 percent); and Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,000,001; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,001; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,202,771 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $14,102,675 modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0718) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises options to procure four retrofit kits and associated system engineering support for the incorporation of 34 deployable configuration changes into CH-53K System Demonstration Test Article 1-4 Aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (80 percent); and West Palm Beach, Fla., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,102,675 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Leebor Services LLC,* Williamsburg, Va., is awarded a $10,027,337 firm-fixed-price modification to a task order (N6945021F0726) under previously-awarded multiple award construction contract N69450-17-D-0508 to exercise Options One through Four, which provide for design-build Hurricane Sally recovery work at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Exercising these options brings the total cumulative task order value to $16,780,462. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,027,337 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

GANA-A’YOO Construction Services, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $127,200,000 firm-fixed, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Simplified Acquisition of Base Engineering Requirements (SABER). This contract provides for a broad range of maintenance, repair and minor construction work that will be located at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 12, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive set-aside acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8601-22-D-0003).

Labcon North America, Petaluma, Calif., has been awarded a $59,262,662 firm-fixed-price contract for the industrial base expansion of COVID-19 Supply Chain for Diagnostics. This contract provides for expansion of industrial base capacity for the production of 236 million pipette tips and 58 million tubes per month with the facility expansion and production equipment. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 12, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $59,262,662 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Agile Combat Support Directorate, Human Systems Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8606-22-C-0034).

Compass Contract Services Ltd., Birmingham, United Kingdom, has been awarded a $26,220,338 contract to provide United Kingdom-wide custodial services at Royal Air Force (RAF) Bases Lakenheath, Feltwell, Mildenhall, Alconbury, Molesworth, Croughton, Caversfield, Blenheim Crescent, Barford St. John, Fairford, and Welford. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which three proposals were received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds will be used to execute subsequent task orders with no funds being obligated at the time of award. The 48th Contracting Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, is the contracting activity (FA5587-22-D-0002).

*Small business