fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

U.S. Navy MQ-4C Tritons complete first deployment to Japan

by PO1 Aidan Campbell
An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system (UAS) taxis after landing at Andersen Air Force Base for a deployment as part of an early operational capability (EOC) test to further develop the concept of operations and fleet learning associated with operating a high-altitude, long-endurance system in the maritime domain. Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, the first Triton UAS squadron, will operate and maintain two aircraft in Guam under Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, the U.S. Navy's lead for patrol, reconnaissance and surveillance forces in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Brooks/Released)

Two U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems have returned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following a deployment to NAF Misawa.

The deployment of VUP-19 and their two MQ-4C Triton to Japan helped to develop the concept of operations, including expeditionary basing, and fleet learning associated with high-altitude, long-endurance systems operations in the maritime domain.

The two MQ-4C Tritons will continue to operate from their forward deployed location at Andersen Air Force Base to provide maritime surveillance and persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of U.S. interests and regional allies.

The MQ-4C Triton’s persistence and capabilities complement the Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft and are integral to the Navy’s Maritime Strategy.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

DART arrives at final stop...
 By Josh Handal, Karen Fox and Jeremy Rehm
Team formed to develop commercial...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Expertise and the importance of...
 By Lt. Col. Zane Hershey
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit