U.S. Navy MQ-4C Tritons complete first deployment to Japan

Two U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems have returned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following a deployment to NAF Misawa.

The deployment of VUP-19 and their two MQ-4C Triton to Japan helped to develop the concept of operations, including expeditionary basing, and fleet learning associated with high-altitude, long-endurance systems operations in the maritime domain.

The two MQ-4C Tritons will continue to operate from their forward deployed location at Andersen Air Force Base to provide maritime surveillance and persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of U.S. interests and regional allies.

The MQ-4C Triton’s persistence and capabilities complement the Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft and are integral to the Navy’s Maritime Strategy.