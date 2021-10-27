Business Briefs

Boeing releases third quarter earnings report

Boeing on Oct. 27 reported a loss of $109 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $15.28 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.36 billion.

Boeing shares have fallen 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 22 percent. The stock has climbed 30 percent in the last 12 months.

Lockheed Martin announces third quarter 2021 earnings

Lockheed Martin on Oct. 26 reported third-quarter net income of $614 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Md.-based company said it had profit of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.15 billion.

General Dynamics releases third quarter results

On Oct. 27, General Dynamics reported third-quarter net income of $860 million.

The Reston, Va.,-based company said it had net income of $3.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.57 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.82 billion.

Raytheon Technologies third quarter results

On Oct. 26, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported third-quarter net income of $1.39 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Mass.,-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.21 billion in the period.

Raytheon Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $64.5 billion.