Headline — October 27

News

Afghanistan nearly two months after U.S. troops pulled out

Nearly 200 Americans who want to leave Afghanistan remain in the country nearly two months after the U.S. military’s evacuation mission ended at the Kabul airport, Pentagon officials told senators Oct. 26.

U.S., China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

While the disagreement over Taiwan isn’t new and has long vexed relations between the countries, recent developments suggest the two are coming closer to confrontation.

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan could launch international strikes within six months, officials warn

Defense officials say the threat demands vigilance from American forces, including counter-terrorism strikes in the country.

Business

Biden under pressure to drop vaccine mandates for federal defense contractors over national security concerns

Republican lawmakers are pressuring President Joe Biden to drop or pause his vaccine requirements for federal defense contractors over fears they will compromise national security supply chains.

Lockheed predicts Aerojet acquisition will close next quarter

Lockheed Martin’s $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, one quarter later than expected, Lockheed chief executive Jim Taiclet said Oct. 26 on the company’s earnings call.

Raytheon CEO: Air Force may not be able to afford new F-35 engine

The Air Force may decide that it can’t afford to build an entirely new, advanced engine for its F-35A Lightning II fighter jet, the Raytheon Technologies chief executive said Oct. 26.

Army awards laser weapon contract to Boeing, General Atomics team

The U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office has awarded a General Atomics and Boeing team a contract to develop a 300 kilo-watt high energy laser weapon, the companies announced Oct. 25.

Bell rolls out first AH-1Z helicopter for Bahrain

Textron subsidiary Bell has completed the first of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters for Bahrain, delivering it to U.S. Naval Air Systems Command as part of a 2019 Foreign Military Sales contract.

Defense

Marine Corps may soon allow sleeve tattoos, among other ink policy changes

If a leaked email is true, the Marine Corps may soon allow sleeve tattoos, an unlimited number of tattoos for officers, and allow future recruiters and drill instructors to sport visible ink.

Senators say they won’t wait 9 years for Pentagon to make planned sexual assault reforms

A bipartisan group of senators is criticizing the Pentagon’s “lax” timeline for implementing reforms meant to combat military sexual assault, telling the agency it needs to hurry up.

Congress plans fixes for U.S. military’s AWOL weapons problems

Under the proposals, the Department of Defense would tell both lawmakers and civilian law enforcement authorities more about guns that vanish from military armories, shipments and warehouses.

Veterans

Study reveals PTSD carries stigma for veterans, whether or not they suffer from it

According to a survey by The Cohen Veterans Network, Americans have big misconceptions about PTSD and how to treat it.