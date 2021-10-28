Headlines — October 29

News

Gen. Milley calls Chinese weapon test “very concerning”

China recently conducted a “very concerning” test of a hypersonic weapon system as part of its aggressive advance in space and military technologies, the top U.S. military officer says.

Taiwan confirms U.S. military presence, says defending island is vital for democracy

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that American troops have been training the Taiwanese military, as tensions between Beijing and the self-governing island intensify over Chinaís fears of Taipei’s evolving relationship with Washington.

Khalilzad urges U.S. engage with Taliban to avert Afghan collapse

Former U.S. envoy says Biden should pursue ‘normalcy’, defends peace deal he negotiated, blames Ghani for failures.

Erdogan to meet with Biden, discuss canceled F-35 shipment

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdo said he expects to meet with President Biden during the upcoming United Nation’s climate conference to discuss the U.S.’s cancellation of a shipment of F-35 fighter jets.

Business

No protests in B-52 re-engining award to Rolls-Royce

The deadline for lodging protests against the selection of Rolls-Royce North America to provide new engines for the Air Force’s fleet of B-52s has passed, and none has been lodged on the Government Accountability Office’s docket.

Kongsberg, Raytheon ready to keep up as Naval Strike Missile demand grows

As the U.S. Marine Corps begins launching the Naval Strike Missile from unmanned ground vehicles and the U.S. Navy continues installing NSM on its littoral combat ships, missile manufacturer Kongsberg is confident it can keep up with growing demand in the U.S. and around the globe.

Here’s when General Dynamics thinks a sale of Abrams tanks to Poland will move forward

Poland announced earlier this year it planned to buy 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, with hopes deliveries would be made as early as 2022, but General Dynamics chief executive Phebe Novakovic said Oct. 27 the foreign military sale could go through in roughly two years.

NODAR to develop 3D vision systems for U.S. Army’s autonomous ground vehicles

The Army awarded the $1.67M SBIR Phase II contract to NODAR to develop 3D vision systems for military off-road autonomous ground vehicles.

Defense

Navy not sure what USS Connecticut struck in the South China Sea, Beijing accuses U.S. of cover-up

The U.S. Navy still isn’t positive what one of its most powerful attack submarines hit in the South China Sea, as repair assessments continue in Guam, four sources familiar with the results of the preliminary investigations told USNI News this week.

Royal Marines versus U.S. Marine Corps on exercise in Californian desert

British and American marines are set to battle it out in the Mojave Desert, Calif., on Exercise Green Dagger.

Veterans

VA has a ‘broken culture’ regarding patient safety, watchdog warns

Department leaders have promised more training and reforms on the issue in the next year.