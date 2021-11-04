Headline — November 5

News

China’s march toward a ‘world-class’ military, and how it threatens Taiwan

The annual “China Power Report” points to using force against Taiwan as a motivation for military modernization.

U.S. just got out of Afghanistan and it’s already at risk of getting sucked into another country’s war

Washington is reportedly negotiating with Pakistan for long-term access to its airspace in exchange for assisting Islamabad with its own counterterrorism operations.

‘We are in a very crucial period’: European Defence Agency boss on collective defense

As chief executive of the European Defence Agency in Brussels, former Czech defense minister Ji? “ediv˝ is tasked with running the engine room of the blocís defense-cooperation look that member states play along.

Business

U.S. Army awards Boeing, General Atomics contract to develop a powerful laser weapon

The U.S. Army has awarded a Boeing and General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems team a contract to develop a 300-kilowatt solid-state laser weapon, according to an Oct. 25 Boeing announcement.

Amid high hopes, can the European Patrol Corvette deliver?

A European naval program worth 6 billion (U.S. $7 billion) to build a new corvette is picking up speed this autumn as naval chiefs throw their weight behind it, even as experts warn the long-awaited consolidation of Europeís fragmented naval industry still faces stiff headwinds.

Shaken and stirred: British Army’s Ajax troubles cast a long shadow

General Dynamicsí land systems operation in Spain has already built half of the hulls for the British Army’s Ajax armored cavalry program, even as the future of the vehicle is threatened by noise and vibration problems.

Trophy interceptor undergoes live-fire tests on Germany’s Leopard tanks

The Trophy active protection system has completed a series of interception tests in Germany as part of the country’s plan to safeguard its Leopard tanks, according to the APS manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Defense

Watchdog finds no misconduct in mistaken Afghan airstrike

An independent Pentagon review has concluded that the U.S. drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children in the final days of the Afghanistan war was not caused by misconduct or negligence, and it doesn’t recommend any disciplinary action, officials said during a Wednesday press conference.

Troops who refuse COVID vaccines wonít be guaranteed veterans benefits, officials warn

Local commanders will decide whether to give other-than-honorable dismissals to individuals who refuse the vaccine.

CENTCOM didn’t properly document brain injuries after 2020 Iraq barrage

The Defense Department can’t be sure that troops were properly treated or their conditions properly documented for the future.

U.S. Air Force is trimming its fighter force. Here are the 4 jets it wants to fight future wars.

In September, two of the Air Force’s highest-ranking officers warned that the service was running out of time to develop the new assets and capabilities it needs to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Veterans

Why was the COVID death toll so high at some veterans’ homes?

Across the country, state veterans’ homes were among the most dangerous long-term-care facilities during the pandemic.