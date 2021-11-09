Local communities to honor veterans

Many communities and organizations will be honoring Veterans on Nov. 11. Here are some of those ceremonies:

Palmdale

The City of Palmdale will mark Veterans Day 2021 with a ceremony at Poncitlan Square, 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m., and will feature posting of colors, invocation, National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, Veterans Day poem, a guest speaker, and the Armed Forces Medley.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

Lancaster Cemetery

The Lancaster Cemetery will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at Veterans Court. The featured speaker is Marine Corps veteran Kevin Sanders, the 2021 Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year. Additionally, Vicki Fisher from the Daughters of the American Revolution will speak about the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Other aspects of the ceremony include: A remembrance for Jerry Lawrence, U.S. Marine Corps, by his son Matt Lawrence; the National Anthem sung by Sylvia Gaxiola; Blue Star Mothers placing wreaths at the service flagpoles; and the flag raising by the Antelope Valley Young Marines.

Mojave

Mojave will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., Nov. 11 at Legacy Park at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The keynote speaker is Leon Ryder. Ryder is a California native and Vietnam veteran. He is also a retired teacher who served 31 years in the Mojave Unified School District. There will also be an historic aircraft and helicopter display under the original MCAS Mojave control tower from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homemade cookies and hot chocolate will be served following the ceremony.

Vets4Veterans

Let’s Laugh AV: Armed Services Autobody and Vets4Veterans presents a Veterans Day celebration honoring those who served at the Palmdale Event Hall, 3030 E. Palmdale Boulevard. Cost is free for veterans, $40 for adults and $15 for children. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Comedian Jason Love will perform, as well as the band The On Calls, and magician Alexander Great. There will also be an awards ceremony.

For more information and tickets, call 661-728-6137.