Headlines — November 15

News

U.S. military covered up airstrike in Syria that killed dozens of women and children

The airstrike amounted to one of the largest incidents involving civilian casualties in the war against Islamic State, but the U.S. military never acknowledged it.

Taliban hold military parade with U.S.-made weapons in Kabul in show of strength

Taliban forces held a military parade in Kabul on Nov. 14 using captured American-made armored vehicles and Russian helicopters in a display that showed their ongoing transformation from an insurgent force to a regular standing army.

Chinese mock-ups of U.S. carriers send a clear message, expert says

Chinese-built mock-ups of U.S. warships and aircraft meant for target practice send a clear message to the United States military, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College said recently.

U.S. Actions in Ukraine Backfiring as Risk of Russian Invasion Grows, Analysts Say

The U.S. military’s stepped-up activities around Ukraine have turned into a new “red line” for Moscow that could increase the risk of a large-scale Russian invasion of the country, some military analysts are cautioning as Russian troops mass on Ukraine’s border.

Business

Poland to acquire 300 used Cougar MRAPs from the U.S.

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Baszczak has announced the country will acquire 300 second-hand Cougar mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles from the United States as part of efforts to modernize the country’s land forces.

Army is looking for industry to help shape its future SATCOM needs

The Army is working with industry to help shape how it will use and buy satellite communications for forces to talk beyond line of sight.

IAI unveils Scorpius electronic warfare system for multi-threat confrontations

Israel Aerospace Industries has unveiled its new Scorpius family of electronic warfare systems based on active electronically scanned array technology that provides the capability to detect and simultaneously confront threats over a long range.

TAI installs missile destroyer on A400M aircraft

Turkish Aerospace Industries has built and integrated a directional infrared countermeasure system for the A400M multinational heavy transport aircraft, the company announced.

Rafael finds European partners to market Trophy active protection system

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has forged a partnership with Germany-based Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Spain-based General Dynamics European Land Systems to help market the Trophy active protection system in Europe, the company announced.

U.S. Air Force will buy E-7 Wedgetail in 2022, Boeing exec claims

“I’m very confident that the Air Force is choosing the E-7 to replace its E-3 fleet,” Mike Manazir, Boeing’s vice president for defensive business development, said during a news conference ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

Defense

Pentagon says it will respond to Oklahoma’s governor after state’s National Guard rejects its vaccine mandate

The Department said it was “aware” of a memo issued this week by the Oklahoma National Guard’s recently installed adjutant general which said the organization would not enforce the Department’s vaccine mandate for its troops. The Pentagon mandated in August that U.S. military service members get fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Army is testing drones that can deliver life-saving blood to the battlefield

Army researchers and tech companies demonstrated an unmanned aircraft delivering whole blood to a landing zone in Virginia.

Veterans

Poll: Veterans say U.S. left Afghanistan without honor, and they want to talk about it

Seventy percent of Americans surveyed said they have “never” or “rarely” talked to a veteran about the war.

New polls show Americans believe corporations should help veterans find work

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that U.S. companies should be recruiting military veterans. That’s one of the key findings of a new survey from JUST Capital and the Harris Poll.