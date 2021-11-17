Air Force Material Command asks for civilian aid in challenge

LANCASTER, Calif. — Facing expanding global military threats and domestic challenges posed by rapid organizational change, the U.S. Air Force is reaching out to inform and rally support from the network of civilian groups in communities surrounding bases.

On Nov. 3, 2021, the Edwards AFB Civilian-Military Support Group hosted a banquet in Lancaster for civilian counterparts from cities and states around the nation. The visitors, all volunteers in the Air and Space Forces Civic Leaders Program, are touring bases with top ranking officers of the Air Force Material Command at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

After spending the day at Edwards with Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC commander, and Lt. Gen. Carl E Schaefer, AFMC vice commander, 14 members of the delegation joined a banquet room dinner audience of 100 to get acquainted and hear a message from the Air Force officers in charge of developing, testing, and sustaining not only weapons systems, but also responsible for management of structures, 89,000 people and a $60 billion annual budget.

And there’s a new and urgent to-do list in the mix, including providing major Air Force Material Command services to new U.S. Space Force installations and improving quality of life and living standards for all base personnel and dependents.

Topping everything is the powerfully succinct message: The Peoples Republic of China is coming for us, and we must accelerate change or lose the future to tyranny.

The gathering was a homecoming for the two general officers, whose careers brought both to top leadership posts at Edwards.

The Edwards Civilian-Military Support Group, founded by the late Aerospace Valley businesswoman and civic leader Aida O’Connor, was formally organized in 1989 to “establish a friendly benevolent non-profit association of civic leaders and military personnel at Edwards AFB, to act as a host group whenever needed, and to consider an annual service project to benefit Edwards.”

Along with more than just considering a service at Edwards, CIV/MIL went above and beyond from the beginning, carrying out multiple annual projects and base family support functions through the decades. Beyond that, CIV/MIL members volunteered their time and treasure to become well-informed and influential voices in advocating to aid and protect the base, as well as those living and working on the base who protect the nation.

Almost every year, a delegation of CIV-MIL members from Edwards were flown by Air Force transports already scheduled to fly to a base where visitors were hosted — not at government expense — by the local CIV/MIL group while being briefed about base operations.

It was that protective instinct that Air Force Material Command leaders stressed in the appeal both locally and nationally to add quality values and amenities to military life in a program at Edwards called “Five to Thrive,” addressing:



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

* Improved, abundant and affordable housing, on-base and off, through an alliance;

* Excellence in education, ranging from newly built structures to hiring more highly qualified teachers;

* Greater access to available and affordable child care;

* Availability of superior mental health care and wellness opportunities;

Removal of state-imposed financially harmful barriers to employment of occupationally licensed spouses of military personnel. Although California just passed legislation to correct the longstanding practice, the new law won’t take effect for a year.

On national and global levels Bunch urged the full audience of 100, including 28 civilian advocates for the Air Force from base neighbor communities around the country, described as the Air Force Materiel Command Leadership Team to meet with Airmen across the United States.

In leading the week-long Air and Space Forces Civic Leaders Program tour, which included all-calls with Airmen and civilians in base operating support roles not only at Edwards, but also Vandenberg and Los Angeles in California, Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado, and Patrick SFB in Florida, Bunch was accompanied by as many as 50 volunteers, who, at their own time and expense traveled from base to base in a windowless C-17 transport aircraft with webbed seating.

Along the way, CIV/MIL leaders learned about new and advanced military technology threats, as well as strategic aggression raising the probability of armed conflict, especially in the Far East. Bunch reiterated the Air Force’s now decade-old need to retire aging aircraft to reinvest and pivot towards new challenges posed by China and Russia. He cited the high costs of maintaining 40-and-50-year-old airplanes, whose performance declines with every passing year.

The general echoed the words of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown who remarked, “Accelerate, change, or lose.”

Lisa Moulton, president of Edwards AFB CIV/MIL, and Past President Al Hoffman welcomed and introduced guests and local dignitaries. Cam Martin, Chaplain of the Experimental Aircraft Association and CIV/MIL member, delivered the invocation, and Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Moulton noted that civic leaders among those traveling with the Air and Space Forces Program included influential individuals uniquely positioned and qualified to understand and share the information, as well as advise the Air Force in areas of expertise.

Included among the civilians who rotated in and out of the extended tour, were such volunteers as Monica Banken, a deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in policy areas including Space bases, workforce development for veterans, and returning service members, education, social services, and economic development. Banken was previously communications and public affairs lead for the Center for Space Policy and Strategy at The Aerospace Corporation.

One of the group’s more nationally recognized names in science and technology education Is Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an organization dedicated to motivating the next generation to understand, use and enjoy science and technology. FIRST is a household word in Aerospace Valley schools where students excel in FIRST robotics activities.

An inventor and entrepreneur holding more than 1,000 U.S. and former patents, Kamen’s list of new technologies includes the HomeChoice, portable dialysis machine, the iBOT, Mobility System, the Segway, Human Transporter, a DARPA-funded robotic arm, a new and improved Stirling engine, and the Slingshot water purifier. Serving at large from his home in New Hampshire, Kamen volunteers his brainpower to the Air Force in the fields of Science, Technology, Medical Devices, Innovation, and Aviation.

Coming from Oklahoma City was J.D. Baker, representing the Tinker AFB community in areas of Spouse and Family Support, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Kathryn Thornton, former NASA Astronaut and University of Virginia Professor Emeritus in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, covers specialties including education, community/base partnerships, and workforce development.

Many other Civic Leaders in the group offer expertise in a wide range of specialties and disciplines, including

* Cybersecurity, Innovation, Technology, Information Technology

* Municipal, county, state, and national government affairs and relations.

* Community Partnerships and Services, Media Relations and PR, Community Relations, Base Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, Cultural Awareness, Indigenous Population.

* Infrastructure, Resiliency, Community Support and Workforce Development, Recruitment, and Retention.

* Skills Portability, Military Spouse Transferable Certification.

* Mental Health, PTSD/TBI Treatment and Suicide Prevention, Pediatric Health Care, Mobility Issues, Pandemic Preparation. Supporting Airmen and Families.

* Aircraft & Systems Development and Inventory, currently including — F-35A, RQ-4 Global Hawk, C-130 Hercules, KC-46A, Fifth Generation Aircraft.

* Engineering, Logistics, and Natural Resources.

* Real Estate, Land Use Issues, Economic Development, Job Creation, Economic Research, Construction.

* Access to higher education for enlisted personnel. Base Quality of Life Improvement.

* Strategic Deterrence and Competition

* Joint-base Management, Collaborative Relationships, Special Events Support, Industry Relationships, and Innovation Opportunities.