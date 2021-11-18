PAC-3 reaches major milestones during successful flight tests

In flight tests on Nov. 4, 2021, Lockheed Martin demonstrated significant milestones for the PAC-3 program, including the first integration of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement with the U.S. Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System.

During the flight test series, two PAC-3 MSE missiles successfully engaged from IBCS and intercepted tactical ballistic missile threats over White Sands Missile Range, N.M. These marked the first Field Surveillance Program tests for PAC-3 MSE. FSP missions confirm the reliability and readiness of fielded PAC-3 missiles and normally occur annually.

“PAC-3 continues to build upon our rich history of reliable and innovative missile defense while also demonstrating our compatibility with one of the U.S. Army’s foremost modernization priorities to stay ahead of advanced threats,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

An evolution of the battle-proven PAC-3 CRI, the PAC-3 MSE boasts a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range to defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

In other PAC-3 news, Lockheed Martin has accelerated production to meet demand.

Last year, in response to a request from the U.S. government, Lockheed Martin accelerated efforts to produce more of the world’s most advanced air defense missile than ever before and recently completed production of its 1,000th PAC-3 MSE interceptor.

“We continue to see strong demand for PAC-3 MSE around the world and are committed to producing as efficiently as we can to ensure our customers have our unique missile defense technology to deter even the most advanced threats,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs.

Lockheed Martin has steadily increased production numbers of PAC-3 MSE since achieving a full-rate production decision in 2018 and is expecting to increase to the annual production of 500 PAC-3 MSEs by 2024. The increased capacity will be supported in part by an 85,000-square-foot building expansion at the Camden, Ark., facility, expected to begin production operations in the second quarter of 2022.

