Flying into the future: Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE achieves test success

A Lockheed Martin PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor successfully detected, tracked and intercepted a tactical ballistic missile target today in a test at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

Today’s test verified missile software and hardware component upgrades that enable future performance of the PAC-3 MSE interceptor to keep pace against expanding threats of today and tomorrow.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve the PAC-3 missile, increase its capabilities and expand the missile’s ability to defend against the growing number of potential threats,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “Flight tests like this demonstrate Lockheed Martin’s commitment to increasing the performance of PAC-3.”

The PAC-3 family of missiles are the only combat proven Hit-to-Kill interceptors that defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. Ten nations – the United States, Qatar, Japan, Romania, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Korea, Bahrain and Germany – have signed agreements to procure PAC-3 MSE interceptors.









