U.S. Air Force releases alternate component fitness score charts

by Air Force News
U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training trainee, Chris-Ann Wilmoth, 37th Training Wing Detachment 5, Flight 564, participates in a physical training session at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., July 1, 2020. To continue minimizing close contact among personnel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ensure units and personnel are fully ready to resume, physical fitness testing has been delayed from October to January and is now further delayed to April 2021. Testing in April will proceed without obtaining the waist measurement component. (Air Force photograph by Kimberly Group)

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the Air Force will officially add new alternative components to physical fitness assessments. The updated scoring charts can be found here.

[https://www.afpc.af.mil/Portals/70/documents/FITNESS/5%20Year%20Chart%20Scoring%20Including%20Optional%20Component%20Standards%20-%2020211111%200219.pdf]

After announcing the components in July, over 9,000 data points were collected to determine the point values for each component by assessing approximately 2,000 Airmen from 23 installations.

Airmen will have the choice to perform these options to meet the strength and cardiovascular requirements:

Cardio

* Traditional 1.5-mile Run

* High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run (20M HAMR)

Strength

* Traditional Push-ups

* Hand Release Push-ups

Sit-ups

* Traditional Sit-ups

* Cross-Leg Reverse Crunch

* Plank

“While testing these components at various installations, we received a large amount of positive feedback,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel, and services. “The changes to the physical fitness assessments reflect what we learned and our desire to provide Airmen with additional flexibility in maintaining fitness standards.”

Airmen can schedule their assessment and sign up for their desired cardio option via myFitness, which will be available for scheduling starting on Dec. 10. While members can select their desired cardio option when scheduling their assessment, they will select their desired strength components at time of their assessment.

While the waist measurement is no longer a component of the fitness assessment, DOD Instruction 1308.3 still requires Airmen to be measured for and maintain a healthy body composition to ensure physical readiness. The Air Force Surgeon General, who has responsibility for overall Airmen health, has reviewed alternatives and determined waist-to-height ratio as the best available method for assessing body composition. AF/SG will be providing guidance on this program in the coming months.

In addition to the approved new options, the Air Force continues to test future alternatives. Key tenets for new options include ensuring the test is an equivalent measure of fitness, regardless of testing method, and ensuring approved alternatives can be available at every location so all Airmen have the same set of options. This currently limits options like swimming or biking where sufficient equipment is not available at all locations. Likewise, based on equipment requirements and the need for continued testing, the one-mile walk is not being incorporated as an option at this time. The two-kilometer walk will remain a fitness component for those who are not medically cleared to perform the two approved aerobic options.

The Air Force Services Center is working with installation Fitness Assessment Cells to schedule and conduct training for Unit Fitness Program Managers and Physical Training Leaders to ensure proper administration of the new components.

The alternative events will not apply to Guardian annual fitness tests as the U.S. Space Force develops and implements their service-specific Holistic Health Assessment over the next year.

