fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Northrop Grumman Dragon’s Eye flies on F-16 for first time

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
An Air National Guard F-16 being prepared for its first operational flight with AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye pod on board. (Air National Guard photograph)

The Air National Guard has flown the Northrop Grumman AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye Active Electronically Scanned Array radar pod on an operational F-16 for the first time.

The Air Force intends to deploy the pod operationally to both its Guard and Reserve F-16 fleets.

“The addition of the Dragon’s Eye to the F-16 Viper is a force multiplier, enabling warfighters to detect, track, identify and target faster in theater,” said Susan Bruce, vice president, advanced mission capabilities, Northrop Grumman. “This pod is rapidly adaptable to new platforms and it features advanced radar modes that can be shared across our fifth-generation radar portfolio.”

The AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye pod is already operational on the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle. It can be integrated on both large and fighter-sized platforms. Northrop Grumman has previously integrated the AN/ASQ-236 pod on an Air Force Special Operations Command AC-130 gunship and Air Force Global Strike Command B-52 bomber during a proof of concept demonstration.

The AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye radar pod is a tactical Ku-band AESA radar surveillance pod that provides aircrew with all-weather, multi-target detection, track and engagement capability. Northrop Grumman’s sensors and electronic warfare systems give warfighters superiority across the spectrum and allow for faster, more informed decisions.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Jesse Jacobs: U.S. Air Force...
 By Cathy Hansen
High Desert Hangar Stories Yorkie...
 By Bob Alvis
Sports Heroes Who Served: Marine...
 By David Vergun
Northrop Grumman team for NASA’s...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit