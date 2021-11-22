fbpx
Air Force pilot killed at Laughlin AFB, Texas

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
A T-38C Talon similar to this one crashed May 1 at Sheppard Air Base, Texas. The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record. It is used primarily by Air Education and Training Command for undergraduate pilot and pilot instructor training. Air Combat Command, Air Mobility Command and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration also use the T-38 in various roles. (U.S. Air Force photo/Steve White)

A U.S. Air Force pilot was killed, and two others injured, during a “mishap” at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

The pilot has been identified as 2nd Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, 23, who was a student pilot with the 47th Student Squadron. He was from Falcon, Colo.

“A loss such as this affects us all, but one thing we never fail to do in times of crisis is come together, support one another and respond,” said Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “Our focus remains on supporting the families involved and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them and our teammates today.”

At approximately 10:00 a.m., an aircraft accident involving two T-38 aircraft took place on the runway. We will release more information as it becomes available. Please follow our social media for updates as we receive them. Additional questions should be directed to the Public Affairs office at 830-298-5262.

The incident involved two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft and occurred at approximately 10 a.m., CST, Nov. 19, 2021.

“Losing teammates is unbelievably painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences,” said Prather.

An investigation into the mishap is still ongoing. Please follow our social media for additional updates.

