U.S. Air Force challenges Airmen to design next Air Force-sponsored NASCAR

The U.S. Air Force is challenging Airmen to put on their creative hats and take a spin at designing the Air Force-themed paint scheme of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR season.

Airmen who think they have the talent to design the paint scheme have just a few rules to follow:

* The car has to be Air Force-themed, no profanity or trademarked content (besides the Air Force Symbol of course);

* The numbers on the car will be white, so no white designs, but roof number will be orange, and rules for use of the trademarked Air Force Symbol still have to be followed.

Otherwise, Airmen have nothing but artistic talent to consider when getting their design across the finish line.

“This car represents all Airmen, active, Guard and Reserve, so we want all Airmen to participate who think they have a winning design to showcase our Air Force,” said Master Sgt. Shawn Emmerling, Air Force Recruiting Service national events liaison for Air Force Reserve. “We want Airmen to be a part of this great 14-year partnership we’ve had with Richard Petty Motorsports and the iconic No. 43 car. With 2022 being the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force, we want to see what our creative Airmen come up with.”

Airmen who think their talents will grab the checkered flag need to submit their design for the contest by Dec. 5, 2021 to Airman.43contest@gmail.com.

The top three selections will compete to become the final design which will be featured on the car during three primary paint scheme races in the 2022 race season — Talladega 1 on April 24, Road America on July 3, and Bristol 2, a night race, on Sept. 17. Past designs have honored the famed Tuskegee Airmen and their Red Tail aircraft, the iconic Flying Tigers shark’s teeth, as well as an Air Force Special Warfare scheme.