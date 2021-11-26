fbpx
Defense

Aegis Ashore planned for Poland is on target for 2022

by C. Todd Lopez
Dark clouds gather before a summer rain storm over the U.S. Navy base in Romania, home to NATO's Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense System (AABMDS) site, after completing a long-planned systems update, Aug. 9, 2019. During the maintenance period, the U.S. fulfilled its commitment to NATO's Ballistic Missile Defense(BMD) by the temporary deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the Naval Support Facility in Deveselu, Romania. The deployment of the U.S. Army’s THAAD battery to Romania lasted about six weeks while Aegis Ashore software and other equipment was updated. In April, the task force deployed to NSFD where they integrated into the existing NATO BMD architecture during a period of routine maintenance and upgrade of the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System located there. The THAAD system re-deployed back to the U.S. and NATO's Aegis Ashore has resumed full functionality and remains focused on potential threats from outside the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Amy Forsythe/Released)

The program executive officer for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense said the Aegis Ashore capability planned for Poland is moving ahead to be operational by the end of next year…

The Aegis Combat System was originally designed as a shipboard system to track and destroy incoming enemy targets, but now the system has also been deployed for use on land, as “Aegis Ashore.”

The USS Wayne E. Meyer arrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer carries the 100th of the Aegis Weapons Systems that has been delivered to the Navy. The ship is named after the Navy Rear Admiral Wayne E. Meyer, who is known as the “Father of Aegis.” (Navy photograph by Eric Parsons)

A site similar to the one in Romania is also planned for Redzikowo, Poland, near the Baltic Sea. But that site has been delayed due to construction issues, though efforts are now underway to get the site operational by the end of next year.

“My part, which is to install the Aegis Weapon System, has been delayed as we work the military construction with our contractors,” said Rear Admiral Tom Druggan during a discussion on Nov. 18. 2021, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. “We are behind, given the original schedule, no question about that. The good news is we’re getting the quality we want for a facility that’s going to be there 50 to 75 years, and we now have the right management in place in order to move ahead and complete this.”

Over the summer, Druggan said, the Aegis system in Poland was pulled out of storage there and assembled to test it’s operations.

“We … put the whole weapon system together with the exception of the antennas,” he said. “We energized it. And the equipment had been in the containers for a while. We found some issues, [but the] good news is we fixed them. And then we did an upgrade, which is saving time from a future availability. So that system is actually our most upgraded system today, ready to be installed.”

In an unusual move, Druggan said, the Aegis Ashore capability in Poland is now being set up as the infrastructure on the ground to support it becomes available. He said antennas for the AN/SPY radar system have already been set up.

The new Naval Support Facility in Redzikowo, Poland, will be home to the Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense System(AABMDS) mission in the coming years and is expected to be completed sometime in late 2020. Located in the northwestern part of Poland, the base is being built just outside the town of Redzikowo and is a result of the 2009 initiative called the European Phased Adaptive Approach(EPAA). The EPAA calls for using Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities to defend Europe against threats originating from outside the Euro-Atlantic area. The new base will expand a defensive capability that protects NATO European territories, populations, and forces. Pictured: Aegis Ashore “Deckhouse” command and control center. (Photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Support Facility Redzikowo)

“We’re installing the backbone of the radar behind it,” he said. “We’ve installed some [command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence] systems. And we’re going to keep installing our pieces in parallel to the commissioning of all the industrial equipment, power, cooling, ventilation, that’s going on, on the construction side.”

Normally, he said, installing an Aegis system wouldn’t happen until all the supporting construction was complete.

“I made the decision long ago that we were not going to wait,” he said. “We were going to do what we could, when we could, based on the conditions within the deckhouse. That has proved to be a successful strategy. And now we’ve got good momentum.”

Druggan said he expects the Aegis Ashore site in Poland to be operational by the end of 2022, and at that point the transition of the system can happen first to the Navy, then to U.S. European Command, and finally to NATO.

