Vets 4 Veterans monthly meeting scheduled

The Vets 4 Veterans monthly meeting for December is slated for 5:30 p.m., Dec. 1.

The meeting will take place at the Vets4Veterans office at 1609 East Palmdale Boulevard, in Palmdale, Calif.

All veterans are invited for an opportunity to share together, get to know each other, learn about our programs, see what’s on the calendar, and discuss plans for the future.

This month we will be discussing our upcoming Evening of Community Support, sharing committee and volunteer opportunities for this event, and establishing plans for our Holiday Food Delivery.

Save the Date

The Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2022.

For more information, tickets and to learn how to become a sponsor, email events@avvets4veterans.org.