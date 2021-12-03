Headlines — November 3

News

Blinken says Russia could move on Ukraine ‘on short order’

Blinken said the U.S. has ìmade it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high-impact economic measures that weíve refrained from using in the past.

Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

Speaking at a Kremlin ceremony where he received credentials from foreign ambassadors, Putin emphasized that Russia will seek “reliable and long-term security guarantees.”

Russia orders U.S. diplomats to leave as Ukraine tensions escalate

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Dec. 1 that U.S. embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years were being ordered to fly home by Jan. 31, an apparently retaliatory move.

Hundreds of veterans, service personnel send letters to Washington on Afghan allies’ behalf

Hundreds of veterans and service-affiliated personnel have drafted a letter to members of Congress and the Biden administration calling for action in the continued efforts of evacuating and resettling Afghan allies.

Biden Administration outlines space priorities at first National Space Council meeting

Listed among five U.S. priorities is to “defend its national security interests from the growing scope and scale of space and counterspace threats.”

Business

Army awards Cole Engineering Services $957.7M cyber training contract

Cole Engineering Services has won a $957.7 million fixed-price contract to provide cyber training services to the Army.

Lockheed unveils pared-down F-35 trainer with same software capability but a 90% reduced footprint

Lockheed Martin has developed an F-35 trainer with less hardware that could see the U.S. and partner countries expand their training capacity for less cost.

Defense

Confidence in military continues to fall after Afghanistan withdrawal: survey

Confidence has dropped sharply this year, but the survey is limited in its ability to say why.

USS Carl Vinson’s aircraft sustained two ‘Class A’ mishaps last week

Officials say both affected aircraft are expected to return to operations.

Navy defends $80M industrial expansion to fill hypersonic missile gap

Without a proposed $80 million industrial expansion, the Navy and the Army won’t have enough missiles for their nascent hypersonic weapons programs, the Navy warned lawmakers recently.

With T-7 on the way, why is ACC eyeing a new trainer?

The Air Force is considering a new trainer aircraft, one intended to emulate 4th and 5th generation fighter jets and be able to better train the serviceís newest fighter pilots how to fly in combat.

Air Force leaders still urging Congress to not block modernization effort

The Air Force isnít giving up on its long-frustrated efforts to retire older aircraft, as its department’s leader continues to talk with lawmakers about plans to free up funds for its modernization efforts, Undersecretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones said Nov. 30.

Veterans

VA to resume medical records overhaul in early 2022, with new leadership guiding the work

The program has been on hold since the summer after reports of problems with the initial rollout last year.