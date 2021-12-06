Headlines — December 6

News

U.S. intelligence estimates Russian troop levels on Ukraine border could reach 175,000

New U.S. intelligence findings estimate Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months as it amasses up to 175,000 troops along the border, a startling escalation that President Joe Biden has warned could lead to severe consequences.

Western countries express concern over Afghan reprisals, Taliban reject accusations

The United States and a group of Western countries including Germany, France and Britain have expressed concern over reported killings and disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August.

Business

UAE defense ministry says French warplanes not a substitute for U.S. jets

The United Arab Emirates defense ministry said its purchase of French Rafale fighter jets would complement its planned deal to buy American F-35 warplanes, which has slowed due to Washington’s concerns over Abu Dhabi’s relationship with China.

Missile contract with NATO allies at risk over House spending cuts: Navy

A House bill cuts about $118 million earmarked for the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile, a Raytheon-made anti-ship weapon being developed by the U.S. and 10 NATO allies, plus Australia.

Airbus looks to keep portfolio flying in Europe through 2060 — with wider ambitions abroad

Despite growing competition in its backyard, Airbus is laser-focused on keeping its military aircraft in Europe’s skies — and hoping to soon make it across the Atlantic.

Eurodrone engine candidates tout wares as decision draws near

As Airbus awaits a sign-off on its new European drone, a U.S.-owned Italian firm and a French company are on tenterhooks to discover who has been picked to supply the engine.

France signs $18B weapons deal with UAE

France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran.

Defense

Defense secretary’s plan for China includes better tech, less panic

The Pentagon intends to work better with private industry to develop high-tech systems and to strengthen relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region in order to maintain a competitive edge over China, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Dec. 4.

Armor crews fire new barricade-busting tank round

Soldiers with two tank crews from the 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, recently tested the Army’s newest 120mm tactical round.

Air Force’s new goal? Get rid of planes that don’t scare China

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the service urgently needs to retire outdated air frames so it can focus on developing modern aircraft to counter a rapidly modernizing Chinese military.

U.S. Space Force general warns of China’s growing military space potential

The U.S. Space Force’s vice chief of operations warned on Sunday that China is on a rapid pace in space development, adding to mounting concerns that it could outpace the U.S. in space and gain military advantage.

Veterans

How extremist groups target veterans, and what can be done about it

Extremist groups might offer some familiar rhetoric to veterans.

Veteran jobless numbers stagnant, but experts say that’s no cause for concern

The jobless rate among younger veterans saw an increase from October to November.

Veterans Affairs work just beginning as 20 years of war end

While many Americans may have seen the end of the forever wars as the cap on two decades’ worth of war spending, the job of Veterans Affairs has only just begun — and will continue for decades.