Northrop Grumman delivers 10,000th GMLRS rocket motor

Northrop Grumman recently delivered the 10,000th Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System propulsion system to Lockheed Martin’s Camden, Ark., final assembly facility.

The propulsion system will be integrated into GMLRS missiles — a free flight rocket designed to engage targets from 13 to 70 kilometers. The precision of the system makes it especially effective against embedded targets.

“Our investment in digital technologies has helped us to more efficiently produce our GMLRS insensitive munitions propulsion systems while increasing weapon safety on the battlefield,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president, missile products, Northrop Grumman.

To help meet the increased demand from the U.S. Army and other DoD services for higher quantities of GMLRS and related systems, Northrop Grumman designed and constructed a purpose-built manufacturing facility at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) in Rocket Center using lean manufacturing and digital engineering techniques. The facility provides for the efficient design, development, and production of this critical weapon system component.

Northrop Grumman’s insensitive munition (IM) compliant propulsion system consists of a modernized solid rocket motor incorporating IM-enhancing technologies and an ignition safety device to further improve the weapon system’s safety characteristics. The resulting IM propulsion system is used to power the U.S. Army’s GMLRS missile.