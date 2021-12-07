Northrop Grumman, Raytheon move onto to next gen interceptor digital software factory

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has approved the Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles & Defense Next Generation Interceptor team’s common software factory solution and its associated digital infrastructure following successful testing.

With this accredited digital ecosystem in place, the program is set to seamlessly integrate, make critical decisions and accelerate the NGI software design and development.

The common software factory brings the Northrop Grumman and Raytheon team together with the MDA into a single, agile, secure and efficient development environment, providing the MDA with the ability to review and collaborate on code development and release.

“By leveraging our company’s digital transformation expertise, we successfully developed, tested, demonstrated and received customer approval for our NGI software factory in record time,” said Lisa Brown, vice president, NGI program, Northrop Grumman. “This technology enables transparent collaboration between our teams and the MDA during NGI software development, which greatly reduces risk to schedule.”

The NGI common software factory is equipped with a set of tools, process workflows, scripts and environments configured to produce software deployable artifacts with minimal human intervention.

“We are rapidly maturing our preliminary design in a model-based environment,” said Melissa Morrison-Ellis, Deputy Program Director of Next Generation Interceptor at Raytheon Missiles and Defense. “This digital ecosystem accelerates the software development timeline, ensuring that warfighters are equipped with†defensive interceptors that protect the U.S. from the threat of a rogue missile strike.”

Northrop Grumman’s NGI team, with its strategic partner Raytheon Technologies, brings flight-proven missile defense experience including ground systems, battle management, command and control, interceptor boost vehicles and kill vehicles, as well as innovative technologies, agile processes and proven facilities. The team is leveraging unmatched past performance in interceptors to deliver a highly capable, affordable, low-risk solution that meets the customer’s schedule and ensures mission success.