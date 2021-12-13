Headlines — December 13

News

Anti-ISIS coalition shifts focus to Africa as Iraq combat mission ceases

The U.S. and its allies are stepping up efforts to counter the Islamic State group in Africa as U.S. forces wind down their combat role against ISIS in Iraq.

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State

A single top secret American strike cell played an outsize role in the tens of thousands of bombs and missiles launched against ISIS in Syria.

U.S. small arms and ammo arrive in Ukraine as Pentagon details troops to train country’s military

Part of a $60 million security assistance package, including small arms and ammunition, was delivered to Ukraine on Dec. 9, according to a State Department official in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, but a final delivery containing four counter mortar radars is still scheduled for early next year.

Despite appeals from Ukraine, Biden admin holds back additional military aid to Kyiv amid diplomatic push

A source familiar with the matter, however, said there are other options for further aid to Ukraine, including a much larger package in the event of a further incursion by Russia.

Business

As Pentagon calls for industry innovation, top acquisition nominees remain stalled

Nearly a year into President Joe Bidenís administration, the U.S. defense industrial base is confronting a supply chain crisis, challenges implementing Bidenís vaccine mandate, congressional budget gridlock, and unpredictability about how the Pentagon will use new authorities to quickly buy and field cutting-edge tech.

Australian Defence Force ditches European helicopters

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced Dec. 10 Canberra is seeking to buy up to 40 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk battlefield helicopters to replace the Australian Defence Forceís fleet of NH Industry MRH 90 Taipan Multi Role Helicopters.

Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles tech, Putin says

Russia is the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries catch up, is likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons, President Vladimir Putin said.

Finland picks the F-35 as its next fighter, continuing the U.S. warplane’s inroads in Europe

The Finnish government has picked the F-35 as the replacement for the country’s F-18 Hornet fleet, known as the HX program, according to a Ministry of Defense statement.

Australia, South Korea sign $680m defense deal

The new defense deal will see South Korean defense company Hanwha provide the Australian army with artillery weapons, supply vehicles, and radars.

State Department approves potential frigate sale to Greece, despite agreement with France

The U.S. State Department on Dec. 10 approved a pair of potential deals for frigate construction and modernization with Greece, as the Hellenic Navy navigates a complex effort to upgrade its surface fleet.

Defense

Air Force would keep B-1 bombers until B-21s arrive, under NDAA

Congress would press the pause button on the Air Forceís effort to retire B-1B Lancer bombers until the B-21 Raider replaces them under the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

Grand jury unseals federal indictment claiming unemployment fraud by Edwards Air Force Base military police officer

A federal grand jury Dec. 10 unsealed a five-count indictment against a military police officer at Edwards Air Force Base alleging more than $250,000 in fraudulent unemployment assistance.

Space Commandís goal of uniting all US military space functions

The leaders at U.S. Space Command plan to figure out over the long term how to turn their command’s service-affiliated component commands — units from the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy — into “functional components.”

Veterans

‘Buddy Check’ gatherings aimed at helping veterans

The group has veterans from Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Persian Gulf, and every branch of service.