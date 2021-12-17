Contracts Contracts

Defense Health Agency

OptumServe Health Services, La Crosse, Wisc., was awarded a $172,429,013 modification to their current indefinite-delivery bridge contract (HT0011-19-D-0002). This award, titled ìReserve Health Readiness Program,î provides health readiness support services to the military service components to meet medical and dental standards essential in maintaining a deployable force. This sole-source bridge contract award extension (#3) is to prevent a gap in services. Services include immunizations, physical examinations, periodic health assessments, post-deployment health reassessments, mental health assessments, dental examinations, dental treatment, laboratory services, and other services as required to satisfy military service component health readiness needs. Services are delivered at military service component designated sites during group events, through the contractorís call center, and within an integrated network. The work will be performed in every U.S. state and territory; Washington, D.C.; and Germany, with a period of performance of Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated on task orders issued under this award. This contract was awarded on an other than full and open competition basis, pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (1). The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $145,288,785 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0068). This modification exercises options to procure material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of F-35 aircraft sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (30.5 percent); Oklahoma City, Okla., (22.2 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (13.5 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (7.3 percent); West Palm Beach, Fla., (5.8 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (3.7 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (3.0 percent); Willliamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2.9 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2 percent); Foggia, Italy (1.6 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (1.4 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., (1.4 percent); Luke Air Force Base, Airz., (1.2 percent); Brekstad, Norway (1.2 percent); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (1.1 percent); Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., (1 percent); and Brandon, United Kingdom (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,531,081; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $59,531,073; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $26,226,631 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc. (HII) – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $70,866,327 not-to-exceed, undefinitized contract action for long lead time material (LLTM) in support of one amphibious assault ship (general purpose) replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Ship (LHA 9). This action will be the seventh increment of LLTM awarded to HII under contract (N00024-20-C-2437) executed on April 30, 2020. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., (49 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (45 percent); Hamilton, Ohio (4 percent); and High Ridge, Mo., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $53,149,745 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The obligation amount represents 75 percent of the not-to-exceed price, in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 217.7404-4, limitations on obligations. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2437).

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colo., is awarded a $61,880,928 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00033) to previously announced contract N00030-19-C-0025 for the design, development, build and integration of equipment for missile flight test demonstrations and fielding. Work will be performed in Denver, Colo., (83 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (16 percent); and Huntsville, Ala., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed Feb. 25, 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Inc.), Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $45,662,690 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0044). This modification exercises options to procure low rate initial production Lot Two of the Air to Ground Missile (AGM)-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER). Specifically, this modification provides for the production and delivery of 16 AGM-88G AARGM-ER all up rounds, six AGM-88G AARGM-ER Captive Air Training Missiles, four Common Munitions Built-in-Test Reprogramming Equipment+ Interface Devices, initial spares, and required manufacturing supplies and support. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., (61 percent); Rocket Center, W.Va., (32 percent); and Ridgecrest, Calif., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,611,925; and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $50,765 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Curtin Maritime Corp.,* Long Beach, Calif.,, is awarded a $26,992,265 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of new dredging and maintenance dredging at Naval Station Norfolk. The work to be performed consists of new dredging of Pier 11 South berth expansion area, and maintenance dredging of the outer berths of Piers 5 and 6 North. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Navy contract funds in the amount of $26,992,265 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov online website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0003).

Trevet Bay West JV LLC,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62473-18-D-0202). This modification increases the maximum dollar value of the contract and provides for a full range of environmental engineering and scientific or technical management services necessary to implement the environmental restoration program and similar media requirements for other Navy environmental programs. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $100,000,000. Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities, and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest area of operations, including, but not limited to, California (94 percent); Arizona (1 percent); Nevada (1 percent); Colorado (1 percent); New Mexico (1 percent); Utah (1 percent), and other locations in the U.S. (1 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of April 2023. No funds are being obligated on this award. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $18,000,000 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0103). This modification exercises an option to provide systems integration, technical analysis, and engineering support for the V-22 aircraft. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 396-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Hawaii, Guam, the Kwajalein Atoll, and New Jersey, with a Jan. 14, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-22-D-0006).

Michelin North America Inc., Greenville, S.C., (SPE7LX-22-D-0044, $45,043,801); and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio (SPE7LX-22-D-0045, $24,539,953); have each been awarded a fixed-price requirements contract under solicitation SPE7LX-21-R-0041 for various aircraft tires. These were competitive acquisitions with three responses received. These are three-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio and South Carolina, with a Dec. 9, 2024, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

U.S. Air Force

The John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $50,000,000 modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA8656-20-D-0005 for Air Warfare Systems. The modification provides services for advanced development, acquisition and test and evaluation of aerospace systems, to include munitions, cyber warfare and electronic warfare elements. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2026. No funds are being obligated at the time of award, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $99,999,000. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

AECOM, Los Angeles, Calif., was awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 12, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-22-D-2000).

*Small business