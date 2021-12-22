Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Nammo Defense Systems Inc., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $498,092,926 firm-fixed-price contract for the full rate production of M72 Light Assault Weapon variants and components for shoulder-launched munitions training systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0002).

Sievert Electric Service and Sales Co.,* Forest Park, Ill., (W912BV-22-D-0001); BCI Construction USA Inc.,* Pace, Fla., (W912BV-22-D-0004); and Garco-Wemco JV,* Spokane, Wash., (W912BV-22-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for cranes rehabilitation construction projects in support of various military and civil works projects within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District’s boundaries. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity.

Health Facility Solutions Co.,* San Antonio, Texas (W91278-22-D-0010); HDR Engineering Inc. of the Carolinas, Charlotte, N.C., (W91278-22-D-0002); Rogers, Lovelock & Fritz Inc., Orlando, Fla., (W91278-22-D-0003); Sherlock, Smith & Adams/PageSoutherlandPage JV, Montgomery, Ala., (W91278-22-D-0004); Guidon-MES SB JV LLC,* Indianapolis, Ind., (W91278-22-D-0005); Health Facility Solutions Co.,* San Antonio, Texas (W91278-22-D-0006); Toland & Mizell Architects Inc.,* Atlanta, Ga., (W91278-22-D-0007); Alliance WSP JV LLC,* Alexandria, Va., (W91278-22-D-0008); AECOM Technical Services, Roanoke, Va., (W91278-22-D-0001); and Guidon-MES SB JV LLC, Indianapolis,* Ind., (W91278-22-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $40,000,000 order-dependent contract for architect and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 59 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Baird, W.F. & Associates LTD,* Madison, Wisc., (W911XK-22-D-0001); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W911XK-22-D-0002); and Barr-Bergmann JV, Minneapolis, Minn., (W911XK-22-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $13,750,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multidisciplinary planning, engineering, designing, constructing, and operations/maintenance services to support the Detroit, Chicago and Buffalo Districts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 19, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Avion Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $9,666,719 modification (000247) to contract W31P4Q-15-A-0029 for logistics support services for the Utility Helicopters Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2022. Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022, other procurement, Army; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army; and fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Albania, Croatia, Egypt, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey) funds in the amount of $9,666,719 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Force

The Boeing Co., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $329,303,008 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF on-orbit support to satisfy the GPS IIF mission requirements. This contract will provide engineering services to the operational units in support of GPS Block IIF satellite constellation. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Los Angeles, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2031. The Space Systems Command Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8823-22-D-0001).

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, D.C., has been awarded an estimated $175,783,134 other transaction agreement for the rapid fielding phase of the Airborne High Frequency Radio modernization. This agreement provides for rapid fielding to include production readiness, first article test, operational test support, production deliveries (including limited production), initial contractor support, depot stand-up, training and other tasks required to support fielding. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C.; and Fort Wayne, Ind., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive white paper selection process with two white paper offers received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,697,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Position, Navigation and Timing Contracting Branch, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8576-22-9-0001).

National Aerospace Solutions LLC, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., has been awarded a $155,434,391 modification (P00158) to previously awarded contract FA9101-15-C-0500 for test operations and sustainment. This modification provides for test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, capital improvements and some support services for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Work will be performed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,678,739,050. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance; and research and development funds, are being used, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has been awarded the option to extend terms of the contract (P00004) in the amount of $18,860,822 for previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract FA8650-21-C-7031 for surveillance processing over the Extreme Radio Frequency (RF) Bandwidths effort. The contract provides for the development of advanced signal processing technologies and techniques for future RF systems. These systems will create an asymmetric advantage for tactical operations in anti-access/area-denial environments by enhancing the operating bandwidth of real-time signal detection and recognition capabilities. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 14, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $544,500 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J., has been awarded the option to extend terms of the contract (P00003) in the amount of $17,946,558 for previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract FA8650-20-C-7029 for the System for Integrated, Intelligent, and Versatile Signal Processing effort. The contract provides for the development of advanced signal processing technologies and techniques for future Radio Frequency systems. These systems will create an asymmetric advantage for tactical operations in anti-access/area-denial environments by enhancing the operating bandwidth of real-time signal detection and recognition capabilities. Work will be performed in Basking Ridge, N.J., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $544,500 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Data Link Solutions LLC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $12,142,153 firm fixed price requirements contract for the purchase of Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) and Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) system repairs. This contract provides for materials and services required to return the MIDS and JTRS end items to a serviceable condition and ensure terminal-to-terminal interoperability between the MIDS, JTRS and Link 16 terminal platform variants. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 19, 2026. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539?22?D?0005).

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., has been awarded an $8,830,820 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to previously awarded task order FA8553-21-F-0006 for C-130J MissionCare propulsion support. This modification provides for the exercise of option period one for an additional 12 months of performance under the task order. Work will be performed at locations as indicated by task/delivery order, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. This task order involves 100 percent unclassified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for the Royal Norwegian Air Force. FMS funds in the amount of $8,830,820 are being obligated at the time of award and the total cumulative face value of the task order is $34,490,194. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Co., Goleta, Calif., is awarded a $102,591,251 firm-fixed-price, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement, required availability, configuration management, inventory management, and obsolescence management in support of the ALR-67(V)3 radar warning system. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., (40 percent); Goleta, Calif., (30 percent); Point Magu, Calif., (15 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (10 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (3 percent); and Forest, Miss., (2 percent). This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by December 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $23,919,850 will be issued for delivery order (N00383-22-F-0T00) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and will initially be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-T001).

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $59,145,208 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for design agent engineering and technical support services for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, SeaRAM, and Land-based Phalanx Weapon System. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $302,339,573. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (57 percent); Army (33 percent); and the governments of Australia (1 percent); Canada (1 percent); Greece (1 percent); Japan (1 percent); South Korea (1 percent); New Zealand (1 percent); Saudi Arabia (1 percent); Taiwan (1 percent); Turkey (1 percent); and the United Kingdom (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (46 percent); Yuma Ariz., (15 percent); At Sea / Shipboard (7 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (5 percent); Louisville, Ky., (3 percent); Ft. Sill, Okla., Ft. Lee, Va., Fort Campbell, Ky., (2 percent total); China Lake, Calif., (2 percent); outside the continental U.S. at various FMS locations (1 percent total – Australia, Canada, Greece, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom); Forest, Miss., (1 percent); Dallas, Texas (1 percent); Picatinny, N.J., (1 percent); and various locations (each under 1 percent; 16 percent total), and is expected to be completed by January 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2027. FMS funds in the amount of $1,560,000 (63 percent); and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $927,539 (37 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5405).

Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded a $44,276,348 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6410 to exercise options for the production of MK54 MOD 1 lightweight torpedo (LWT) kits, associated spares, and engineering services and hardware support. Work will be performed in Charleroi, Penn., (70 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (26 percent); and Manassas, Va., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,527,702 (98 percent); and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $748,646 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $40,034,504 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5380 to refurbish MK 25 Mod 0 canisters and to exercise options for the procurement of MK 21 Mod 3 and Mod 4 canisters and ancillary hardware. This contract combines purchase for the Navy (93 percent); and the government of the Netherlands (3 percent) under the NATO Seasparrow Consortium. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, S.D., (90 percent); and Minneapolis, Minn., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,306,304 (88 percent); fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $3,738,998 (9 percent); and other customer funds in the amount of $989,202 (3 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity.

Jacobs-EwingCole JV, Pasadena, Calif., is awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62473-18-D-5801) for multi-discipline architect-engineering services for large projects under the military construction program within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative contract value to $270,000,000. Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Southwest AOR including, but not limited to, California (87 percent); Arizona (5 percent); Nevada (5 percent); Colorado (1 percent); New Mexico (1 percent); and Utah (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy). The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $21,706,620 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides tear down and evaluation of the P3-C aircraft mission systems hardware, as well as obsolescence studies and technical support to maintain the P3-C mission systems for the government of Taiwan. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (50 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833522D0004).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $19,421,059 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00005) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0129). This modification exercises an option to provide continuing emerging capabilities and analysis systems engineering. These efforts include programmatic and logistics tasks that will analyze the F-35 air system’s ability to meet future operational requirements; investigating cost and weight reduction program options; conducting modeling and simulation activities; and analyzing changes to design life, operational readiness, reliability, and air system design and configuration assessments. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $11,886,422 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0052). This modification exercises options and adds scope to provide field service representative, maintenance and sustainment operation support for the Norway Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems and consumables in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the governments of Norway and Italy. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $11,886,422 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., is awarded an $11,053,383 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1175) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This order provides unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data collection support services for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., (20 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (80 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,053,383 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $9,425,756 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to an order (N0001921F0024) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This modification procures 94 satellite communication retrofit kits, including 82 for the Navy (32 for EA-18G aircraft; 25 for F/A-18E aircraft; and 25 for F/A-18F aircraft); and 12 for the government of Australia AEA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (80 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,289,810; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,135,946 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded an $8,286,142 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N0002418C5218 to exercise options and incrementally fund existing contract line items for program management and engineering labor, travel, material, and other direct costs to support AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (83 percent); Lemont Furnace, Penn., (10 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (6 percent); and Hauppauge, N.Y., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,388,646 (27 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,826,941 (23 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,129,626 (17 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,113,553 (9 percent); Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (Japan) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (8 percent); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $650,000 (5 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $570,164 (4 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $333,801 (3 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $115,909 (1 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $82,549 (1 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $58,970 (1 percent); and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,085 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $135,994 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Doyon Utilities LLC, Fairbanks, Alaska, has been awarded a maximum $59,916,874 modification (P00215) to a 50?year contract (SP0600?07?C?8262) with no option periods to incorporate tariff rates ordered by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. Location of performance is Alaska, with an Aug. 14, 2058, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2058 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Tac Air Ops LLC, Jamul, Calif., (H92240-22-C-0002), was awarded a $8,467,200 single award ìCî type contract for naval parachute course training and training support. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,467,200 for labor, material, equipment, maintenance, transportation, training and support services necessary to deliver static line and military freefall parachute training courses of instruction are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in and around San Diego, Calif.. This contract is a sole source award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. Naval Special Warfare Command, Coronado, Calif., is the contracting activity.

*Small business