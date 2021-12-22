fbpx
Defense

Guidance issued explain how DOD plans to counter extremist activity

by David Vergun
U.S. Marines salute during a formation on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Sept 4, 2012. Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron held the formation to recognize Marines being awarded and promoted.

On April 9, 2021, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III established the Countering Extremist Activity Working Group to examine how the services are implementing these actions and reviewing and updating the definition of extremism in Department of Defense Instruction 1325.06.

The full report of the working group was released today, as was the updated DODI 1325.06.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Taskforce Liberty stand in formation during a Commander’s Call at Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, October 21, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman First Class Kylee M. Warren)

“The overwhelming majority of the men and women of the Department of Defense serve this country with honor and integrity. They respect the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. We are grateful for that dedication. We owe the men and women of the Department of Defense an environment free of extremist activities, and we owe our country a military that reflects the founding values of our democracy,” Austin said today.

At a Dec. 20, 2021, press briefing, John F. Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, addressed the outcome of the recommendations of the working group and the revised instructions.

The revised instruction prohibits active participation in extremist activities and clearly defines what is meant by the term extremist activities, he said.

As Austin has emphasized, the department is focused on prohibited activity; not on a particular ideology, thought or political orientation, he said.

The department has always maintained a distinction between thoughts and actions, he added.

“The new definition preserves a service member’s right of expression to the extent possible, while also balancing the need for good order and discipline to affect military combat and unit readiness. These new updates provide increased clarity for service members and commanders on what qualifies as prohibited extremist activities,” he said.

The secretary heard from personnel across the force about the need to update and clarify this policy during the standdowns that he directed earlier this year, so the department tried to do that with this new instruction, he said.

Kirby noted that a lot of latitude for interpreting what constitutes extremist activity will be left up to the local commanders who know their service members well and have their fingers on the pulse of what is going on in their units.

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit search for foreign objects and debris on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 27, 2017. The 31st MEU partners with the Navy’s Amphibious Squadron 11 to form the amphibious component of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group. The 31st MEU and PHIBRON 11 combine to provide a cohesive blue-green team capable of accomplishing a variety of missions across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. T. T. Parish/Released)
