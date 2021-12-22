Headlines — December 22

News

As Taliban advanced on Kabul in August, US and coalition aircraft stepped up air strikes dramatically

U.S. and coalition aircraft released 153 munitions in Afghanistan in August, the most since October 2020, as the U.S. and the now-defunct Islamic Republic of Afghanistan desperately tried to beat back the advance of the Taliban ahead of the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Russia presses for urgent US response on security guarantees

Russia said on Dec. 20 it urgently needed a response from the United States on its sweeping security demands and again warned of a possible Russian military response unless it saw political action to assuage its concerns.

Business

Designs for next-gen missile defense interceptors pass key review ahead of schedule

Two Next-Generation Interceptor designs under development as part of a competition to replace ground-based interceptors in the U.S. homeland intercontinental ballistic missile defense system have both passed a key review.

India fines French firm Dassault Aviation over offset delays

The Indian government imposed a fine on French company Dassault Aviation last month over delays in offset obligations that were part of a 2016 deal for 36 Rafale fighters, Defense News has learned.

Defense

Likes, shares and posts now prohibited in Pentagon’s new anti-extremism policy

The Pentagon’s extremism working group released its report on Dec. 20.

DARPA invests in AI that can translate instruction manuals into augmented reality

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a $5.8 million contract to a team building an artificial intelligence system able to scan instruction manuals and convert that data into instructions for augmented reality systems.

Plan to guarantee all troops a $15 minimum wage gets more congressional support

All service members would be guaranteed at least $15 an hour in yearly salary under a plan being revived by a bipartisan group of House lawmakers ahead of next year’s budget debate.

Air Force hypersonic weapon runs into trouble after a third failed test

A recent booster flight test of the Air Force’s flagship hypersonic missile has failed for the third time, the service announced Dec. 20.

Veterans

Veterans Affairs COVID cases since start of pandemic top 400,000

Total coronavirus cases within the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system since the start of the pandemic in America topped 400,000 over the weekend amid another national surge in infections.

VA said it would cover gender affirmation surgeries. Trans vets are still waiting

In June, VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced the department was moving to cover gender affirmation surgery.