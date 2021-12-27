Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $1,382,319,836 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee and fixed-price-incentive) contract for low-rate initial production and full-rate production of the Integrated Battle Command System. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 22, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-D-0004).

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $239,590,243 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Apache Improved Turbine Engine Integration Phase II. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $18,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-C-0016).

CALIBRE Systems Inc., Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $20,693,524 firm-fixed-price contract for program management support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0005).

Louis Berger Hawthorne Services Inc., Greenville, S.C., was awarded a $7,547,535 modification (P00012) to contract W912DY-20-F-0068 to maintain and repair petroleum systems and facilities. Work will be performed in Greenville, S.C., Fallon, Nev., and El Centro, Coronado, San Clemente Island, Ridgecrest, Lemoore, San Nicolas Island, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, San Diego, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2010 revolving funds in the amount of $7,547,535 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $324,141,425 modification (P00020) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification exercises options to support calendar year 2022 modification and retrofit activities for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program to include the procurement of material modification kits as well as program management, non-recurring engineering, aircraft induction, contractor field, depot site and laser shock peening site support. Additionally, this modification adds scope for the procurement of material kits as well as special tooling and test equipment necessary to support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft retrofit and modification efforts for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers from the governments of Israel, Japan and the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (74.8 percent); Nagoya, Japan (8.3 percent); Cameri, Italy (7.2 percent); Williamtown, Australia (3.5 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (3.3 percent); and Ogden, Utah (2.9 percent); and is expected to be completed in in January 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $73,608,286; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $61,458,715; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $56,367,878; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,030,656; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $65,798,505; and FMS funds in the amount of $46,877,385 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded a $226,732,672 fixed-price-incentive modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0053). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of five Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band low rate initial production lot II ship sets. Additionally, this modification provides for the production and delivery of associated spares, peculiar support equipment, gold units for operational test program set development, travel and associated data. Work will be performed in Forest, Miss., (53 percent); McKinney, Texas (38 percent) and El Segundo, Calif., (9 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $226,732,672 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Mich., is awarded a $169,334,012 modification (P00139) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $3,354,159,920. This modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 33 full rate production ACVs and associated production, and fielding and support costs. Work will be performed in York, Penn., (60 percent); Aiken, S.C., (15 percent); San Jose, Calif., (15 percent); Sterling Heights, Mich., (5 percent); and Stafford, Va., (5 percent), with an expected completion date of August 2023. Fiscal 2022 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $169,334,012 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Kay and Associates Inc., Buffalo, Ill., is awarded a $72,777,290 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract to provide maintenance, operation, and management support services for the F/A-18C/D/E/F aircraft and associated equipment, as well as maintenance repair and storage facilities for the Government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in undisclosed locations in Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $52,921,055 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4(a)(2). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122C0013).

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Sacramento, Calif., is awarded a $50,917,490 contract modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001920C0075). This modification exercises an option to procure 65 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Targets, 50 for the Navy, seven for the government of Japan, and eight for the government of Saudi Arabia, as well as associated technical and administrative data in support of full rate production lot three. Work will be performed in Sacramento, Calif., (55.41 percent); Dallas, Texas (17.36 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (4.67 percent); Blacksburg, Va., (2.9 percent); Newton, Kansas (2.11 percent); Santa Ana, Calif., (2.03 percent); Concord, Calif., (1.94 percent); Milwaukie, Ore., (1.83 percent); Chatsworth, Calif., (1.48 percent); Greybull, Wyo. (1.17 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,600,608; fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,566,692 that were Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds converted to weapons procurement (Navy) for the replacement of two targets expended by the government of Australia; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,750,190 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchell Field, N.Y., is awarded a $29,781,688 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00039) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-20-C-0045) for the United States and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident Fleet Support, Trident II SSP Shipboard Integration (SSI) Increment 8, SSI Increment 16, Columbia-class and U.K. Dreadnought-class navigation subsystem development efforts. Work will be performed in Mitchel Field, N.Y., (47 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (36 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (9 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (6 percent); and Hingham, Mass. (2 percent) with an expected completion date of November 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,629,506, are anticipated to be available and fully funded via contract modification. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,992,600 and Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion funds in the amount of $1,159,582 are subject to availability of funds via contract modification. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



CACI Enterprise Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $28,712,723 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00019) to previously awarded contract N3220519F1044. This modification exercises Option Year Three of four planned options for continued integrated business systems support to Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) business systems and ashore operations. The contract assists, manages, operates, and maintains the command’s business systems, as well as interfaces with the Navy enterprise defense business systems. Additionally, this contract allows MSC to integrate all of its business systems into a single, integrated business system to meet emergent and newly mandated requirements, specifically, federal compliance mandates such as financial improvement and audit readiness, growing cybersecurity concerns, cloud migration, and interoperability and integration with U.S. Navy and federal programs of records. Navy working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $22,830,227; and transportation working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $5,882,495 are obligated for fiscal 2022. This modification exercises and funds Option Year Three, a 12- month period of performance commencing Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. Work under this modification will be performed in Norfolk, Va. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $16,116,593 firm-fixed-price with reimbursable elements contract for time charter of one U.S.-flagged Ice-class tanker vessel Stena Polaris, to support for the Department of Defense’s world-wide bulk fuel requirements. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $98,683,511. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed if all options are exercised, by Aug. 31, 2026. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $16,116,593 are obligated for fiscal 2022, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and six offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C4172).

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., was awarded a $14,640,966 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-2114 for the procurement of material and labor associated with contractor furnished on-board repair parts for the outfitting of CVN 79. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,640,966 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $9,503,770 firm-fixed-price and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-5145 to exercise options for the fiscal 21 DDG 1000 Class Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS) tech refresh life type buy requirement. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., (90 percent); and Tewksbury, Mass., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,503,770 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Engineer Coil Co., doing business as DRS Marlo Coil (DRS Marlo), High Ridge, Mo., was awarded an $8,936,180, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of engineering and technical services of in support of all DRS Marlo manufactured heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., (20 percent); Norfolk, Va., (20 percent); San Diego, Calif., (20 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (20 percent); and Bremerton, Wash., (20 percent), as determined by the individual task orders. Work is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $500 ($500 minimum guarantee for contract), was obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not procured competitively via the beta.sam.gov website in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this order was not competitively procured ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-22-D-4002). (Awarded Dec. 22, 2021)

Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc., Walpole, Mass., was awarded an $8,603,691 firm-fixed-price, basic ordering agreement order for the procurement of one LPD-17 port hub, one LPD-17 starboard blade set, one LHA 6 starboard hub, one DDG-51 Fleet starboard blade set, two DDG-51 ATD port blade sets, and two DDG-51 ATD starboard blade sets. Work will be performed in Walpole, Mass., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,603,691 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not procured competitively via the beta.sam.gov website in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this order was not competitively procured — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-22-F-4013).

IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Fla., was awarded an $8,149,084 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to contract N62470-18-D-3000. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Four for recurring and non-recurring work for base operating support services at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. Work will be performed in Souda Bay, Greece. With the award of this option, the total cumulative contract value is $38,180,210. This option period is from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022. No funds were obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, (Navy) in the amount of $4,825,737 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. These funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2022. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe Africa Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Defense Information Systems Agency

AT&T Corp., Oakton, Va., was awarded a competitive, firm-fixed-price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Voice Internet Service Provider for the U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM)/U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) region, which provides session initiation protocol trunking and telephony services. The guaranteed minimum amount is $500 and will be satisfied through a task order award using fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. The total amount of all orders placed against this contract shall not exceed $304,383,743. Performance will be at various locations within the NORTHCOM/SOUTHCOM region, with the primary place of performance in Oakton, Virginia. Proposals were solicited via www.sam.gov and two proposals were received. The period of performance, which consists of a six-year base period and four, one-year option periods, is Dec. 27, 2021, to Dec. 26, 2031. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1013-22-D-0001).

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a modification totaling a $250,000,000 ceiling increase (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA8672-17-D-0004 for a StormBreakerÆ Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II) integrated engineering change proposal. This contract provides for design, development, integration, test and production engineering for changes to the SDB II GBU-53/B technical and production baseline. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 22, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of ceiling increase. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $700,000,000. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

The Corporation of Mercer University, doing business as Mercer Engineering Research Center, Warner Robins, Ga., has been awarded a $25,000,000 modification (P00005) to previously awarded contract FA8530-20-D-0001 for essential engineering services. The modification increases the contract ceiling to support electronic warfare and avionics requirements under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Ga., and Robins Air Force Base, Ga., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. No funds are being obligated at the time of award and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $118,000,000. The Enterprise Acquisition Branch, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity.

