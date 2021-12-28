Spaceforce.com went live on service’s 2nd anniversary

The U.S. Space Force public website went live as the newest service marked its second anniversary.

SpaceForce.com is now the site where future Guardians can find everything they need to know about careers such as space operations, cyber, intelligence, acquisitions and engineering. Visitors will also find basic info about Space Force, how to enlist or become an officer.

The U.S. Space Force was established Dec. 20, 2019, under the Department of the Air Force, and Air Force Recruiting Service is the Space Force’s arm for recruiting and advertising to attract the next generation of military space professionals.

“We are proud to be part of the Space Force mission and ensure the story of what this forward-looking service does is told and that their ranks are filled with the highest-caliber Guardians,” said Barry Dickey, AFRS director of strategic marketing.

While most of its current Guardians have transferred into the Space Force through service-to-service transfers, the service’s future requires inspiring and attracting talent from across the country through national advertising, face-to-face recruiting and digital engagement. Similar to AirForce.com, SpaceForce.com will feature an interactive user experience with information and functionality that will be useful to aspiring Guardians.

“SpaceForce.com is engineered with future Guardians in mind,” said Capt. Timothy Applegate, Guardian and chief of the Space Force marketing branch for AFRS. “While the site’s appearance will evolve with additional imagery and video, this debut version includes functions that will inform visitors about the Space Force mission, careers, benefits, the process to join, and options to connect with a recruiter.”

AFRS recruited about 400 enlisted Guardians and about three dozen officers in the first year of recruiting in 2021. AFRS’s goal for recruiting Guardians in fiscal 2022 is 521 enlisted and about 70 officers. All recruiters in the Department of the Air Force recruit Guardians. Each enlisted accessions squadron has a dedicated Space Force recruiter for a total of 24 in AFRS.

Air Force recruiting’s social media platforms including LinkedIn, Twitter usaf_recruiting handle, Facebook’s @USAirForceRecruiting, and YouTube, will continue to feature links and other Space Force-centric information resources. Space Force secured its recruiting-focused social media handle, @gospaceforce earlier this year and it can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

“The bond between Recruiting Service and the Space Force is strong and Air Force recruiters and marketing professionals are proud to help advance our nation’s space mission,” Applegate said.